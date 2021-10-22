A man accused of speeding through a busy intersection last month, striking an 11-year-old boy as he walked to school, was arraigned Friday in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court Friday. Luis J. Santiago, 27, was ordered held on $1,000 bail for a charge of leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury. He also had his bail revoked on prior cases involving weapons charges. The Sept. 29 crash sent the boy, who was crossing the street with his older sister, to the hospital with a collapsed lung and multiple broken ribs, according to a police report filed in court. The boy was crossing the intersection of Columbia Road and Intervale Street just before 7:30 a.m., after a vehicle in the far left lane stopped to let them through, the report said. As they were crossing, a white 2014 GMC Acadia, driven by Santiago, drove through the intersection in the outside lane, striking the boy and sending him sailing through the air, according to the police report. The boy was found two car-lengths away from the intersection, wedged underneath a parked vehicle on the side of Columbia Road. He was taken to Boston Medical Center by responding EMS and was in stable condition immediately following the crash. Santiago was identified as the driver after police tracked the vehicle to Santiago’s wife, who lives in Allston.

HOPKINTON

High school to lift mask mandate

Hopkinton High School has become the first school in Massachusetts to make face coverings optional after reaching the state-set 80 percent coronavirus vaccination threshold. The Hopkinton School Committee voted 3-2 on Thursday night to give vaccinated students and staff the option to go maskless for a three-week trial period starting Nov. 1. The school will collect data on new cases during that time. The mask requirement could go back into effect sooner if there is a surge in new cases. Masks will also be required again starting Nov. 22 just before the Thanksgiving holiday when many people travel, the board said. (AP)

QUINCY

Injured conductor sues rail operator

A conductor on a Massachusetts commuter rail train is suing the company that runs the system, alleging that a malfunctioning door amputated part of his right ring finger. Allen Chin, of Quincy, is suing Keolis Commuter Services LLC for $220,000, split between $60,000 in medical expenses and $160,000 in current and future wage losses. Keolis is contracted by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to run the commuter rail system. Chin was working as an assistant conductor on Dec. 4, 2019, when the train was stopped at the Framingham station, according to the suit. The car he was in had a “defective” door, which led to the partial amputation of his ring finger, according to the suit. Keolis did not maintain the door, inspect it, repair it, warn Chin it was defective, or enforce safety rules, regulations, and policies, the suit says. Chin has since been “incapacitated” and prevented from continuing to work as a conductor, according to the lawsuit. A spokesperson for Keolis declined to comment. (AP)

VINALHAVEN, Maine

Plane crashes on takeoff

Authorities are investigating after a plane crashed during takeoff at Vinalhaven Airport in Maine Friday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration said. There were three people on board the single-engine Cessna 207 when it crashed at 5:05 p.m., the FAA said in a statement. It is unclear if there were any injuries. Public safety officials in Vinalhaven did not immediately respond to requests for information Friday evening. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

NEW HAMPSHIRE/VERMONT

Area code added for local calls

Callers in Vermont and New Hampshire will have to dial the area code to make local calls starting this weekend. The two states are among 82 area codes in 35 states that will require 10-digit dialing starting Sunday, according to the Federal Communications Commission. The change is being made as a new nationwide suicide prevention line is being created as 988. Starting Sunday, local calls dialed with just seven digits may not go through, giving callers a recorded message that their call cannot be completed as dialed. The new 988 crisis line to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors will start on July 16, 2022. Before then, Americans can reach those services by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK). (AP)







