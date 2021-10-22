Authorities are investigating after a plane crashed during takeoff at Vinalhaven Airport in Maine Friday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
There were three people on board the single-engine Cessna 207 when it crashed at 5:05 p.m., the FAA said in a statement.
It is unclear if there were any injuries. Public safety officials in Vinalhaven did not immediately respond to a requests for information Friday evening,
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.