The selection is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Department of Administration on Capitol Hill in Providence. It will open to the public, with COVID-19 capacity limits in mind, and broadcast on Zoom.

WARWICK, R.I. — The state on Friday morning gave a sneak peak into its process for randomly selecting five new medical marijuana “compassion centers,” a painstaking and decidedly analog process that’s designed to ensure transparency and head off any accusations of a know-a-guy culture.

“We’re taking this extremely seriously,” Matt Santacroce, the chief of the state’s Office of Cannabis Regulation, said at a press availability in Warwick Friday.

Advertisement

The process for picking the five new medical marijuana sellers will involve numbered balls borrowed from the Rhode Island Lottery and a tumbler — basically a clear plastic jug tilted on its side that can spin — borrowed from Twin River.

The state has two sets of balls, one to practice with and one to use on the big day. The one that will be used that day is still in a case bound with evidence tape borrowed from the state’s bomb squad, and tracked with a chain-of-custody form.

Russ Griffiths, a former FBI agent who’s now the principal economic and policy analyst in the Department of Business Regulation, will play the Vanna White to Santacroce’s Pat Sajak. To head off any accusation of impropriety, Griffiths will be blindfolded when he reaches into the tumbler that Santacroce has given a whirl. He’ll also be wearing short sleeves when he picks the balls out of the tumbler, to avoid getting caught on anything but also to avoid anyone thinking there’s something fishy going on.

Griffiths will then hand off the ball to Santacroce. It’s actually a two-step process: First they’ll select balls to assign a number to the particular applicant, and then they’ll run it again, picking the ball to correspond with the winner.

Advertisement

The selection is two years in the making, with fits and starts and legal challenges. The General Assembly authorized six new compassion centers to complement the three currently in business. They’re located in zones around the state.

The state tried to get a contractor to come in and do the selecting for them, but nobody bid. So the state is taking matters into its own hands.

The balls they’re borrowing from the Lottery have been weighed and certified by experts at the University of Rhode Island.

The state received dozens of applications, but whittled those down, rejecting some because of, for example, zoning issues.

One rejected applicant is challenging the state’s decision, so the state will only select five out of the six newly authorized compassion centers next week. The zone that will have to wait until that’s resolved is zone 6, which stretches from Pawtucket through the East Bay down into Newport. Some of the applicants have applied in multiple zones. Winners will only be able to operate in one zone, so if they win more than once, they’ll be able to choose which zone they operate in, but they’ll only get one zone. They will pay $500,000 a year in licensing fees, and they’re all nonprofits.

There are currently about 19,000 registered medical marijuana patients in Rhode Island, and another 18,000 people from out of state have cards that allow them to buy at the three compassion centers currently in business. Conditions and diseases that can be treated with medical marijuana include cancer, glaucoma, HIV and AIDS, and severe pain or nausea.

Advertisement

A bigger customer base could be able to legally buy marijuana soon: The state may legalize adult recreational marijuana use. WPRI recently reported that state leaders are “inching closer” to an agreement.

One big question is who will sell it and who will regulate it. But the compassion centers for medical marijuana are poised to become a sensible first step to legally sell to all adults early on, Santacroce said.

For now, on medical marijuana, “we’re excited to be able to turn the lights on,” Santacroce said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.