A 35-year-old Roxbury man was arrested Thursday in connection with several instances of shoplifting, home burglaries, and larceny that were followed by sales of the stolen goods totaling more than $500,000 out of a Dorchester storefront, police said.
Detectives arrested Juan Marte-Nunez on a warrant around 12:30 p.m. while executing a search warrant on the storefront at 485 Geneva Ave., Boston police said in a statement.
Police obtained the warrants after a long investigation related to the thefts and the resale of the stolen property, according to the statement.
Marte-Nunez faces five conspiracy charges, seven counts of receiving stolen property, and three aggravated shoplifting charges, police said. Those charges may be expanded as the investigation continues.
He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from any victims or witnesses and away from the Geneva Avenue storefront at his arraignment Friday in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, records show.
