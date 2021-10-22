A 35-year-old Roxbury man was arrested Thursday in connection with several instances of shoplifting, home burglaries, and larceny that were followed by sales of the stolen goods totaling more than $500,000 out of a Dorchester storefront, police said.

Detectives arrested Juan Marte-Nunez on a warrant around 12:30 p.m. while executing a search warrant on the storefront at 485 Geneva Ave., Boston police said in a statement.

Police obtained the warrants after a long investigation related to the thefts and the resale of the stolen property, according to the statement.