The walk out was conceived for students to “show our disappointment in our leadership, and that this decision was made by the leader and not by our school, and our school represents something totally different than the decisions of our leader,” AliJah Clark, a 17-year-old junior and organizer of the event, said in an interview with the Globe ahead of the protest.

Students, several of whom were interviewed by the Globe Friday, staged the walkout after Hannah-Jones revealed that school officials had canceled her talk planned for Black History Month next year.

Students at Middlesex School in Concord walked out of their classes Friday afternoon to protest the school’s decision to disinvite Nikole Hannah-Jones , the Pulitzer-Prize winning New York Times journalist who conceived The 1619 Project, from speaking at the school.

The day’s events were set to include an open-microphone session where students could read tweets about the school’s decision, and a gathering in a theater to listen to the first episode of The New York Times’ 1619 Project podcast.

“Even if you’re going to try and cancel us learning about anti-racism, we’re not going to let you stop us, and we’re going to try anything we can to continue on to have an anti-racist community,” Clark said.

Middlesex officials did not immediately respond to a request from the Globe about the protests. In a joint statement Thursday evening, head of school David Beare and board of trustees President Stephen Lari took responsibility for the decision to cancel Hannah-Jones’s invitation, saying their choice “was profoundly wrong” and calling it “a shameful mistake.”

Friday’s action caps a week of turmoil at the school following the disinvitation of Hannah-Jones. On Tuesday, Beare called an assembly with the students to share that Hannah-Jones had been disinvited.

“Instead of presenting everything in a clear and understandable way, it caused a lot of students to just be confused,” said Xander Starobin, 16. “It was only after people started to examine his words a little more closely and look into the context of everything that people began to realize the weight of this.”

After seeing the discourse online surrounding Hannah-Jones’s disinvitation, students decided to take action, printing tweets about the decision and posting them around campus, and drafting a letter to the school community.

“Today, Mr. Beare told Middlesex that Nikole Hannah-Jones’ invitation to address our school had been rescinded in order to avoid political controversy fostered by Republican propaganda campaigns,” the letter, which was obtained by the Globe, stated.

“The Board of Trustees’ recent letter to the community and Mr. Beare’s own claims at today’s assembly suggest that our community should engage in challenging conversations about race,” it continued. “Yet when this challenging conversation presented itself, Middlesex backed away. Today, Mr. Beare succumbed to the political forces he claimed he wanted to avoid. He implied that civil rights are a political issue rather than that which their own name suggests: rights. Mr. Beare’s words were incredibly discouraging. We feel he demonstrated a lack of trust in his community’s ability to thoughtfully receive a unique and valuable perspective and consider it through a critical lens.”

On Thursday, Beare held a meeting with students and faculty in which he and students spoke. During that meeting, Beare expressed that “he failed us as a community,” Clark said.

Some cried, the students said. That meeting was followed by a meeting of students and faculty without Beare in which they discussed demands they will make to the school that include “accountability, apologies, and transparency.” If those demands are not met, they will continue to protest, the students said.

Students have been striving to implement anti-racist initiatives at the school, said Onyeraluobu Chibuogwu, a senior. Previous commitments by school officials to engage in conversations and work toward an anti-racist school environment rang hollow following the cancelation of Hannah-Jones’s talk, the students said.

Chibuogwu said the actions felt “performative” after the decision to cancel Hannah-Jones’s talk.

“A lot of people, especially people of color, felt misrepresented by him,” Chibuogwu said of Beare.

“In the past with all of this diversity, equity, and inclusion work, the messaging has always been how we need to have difficult conversations, how the work must continue,” said Starobin. “And this speaker and the conversations that she likely would have catalyzed perhaps would have been the most difficult conversations that the school has had in a long time about race and equity.”

The decision also drew blowback from the school’s board of trustees.

After a statement from Beare on Tuesday about the canceled talk in which he said “we were concerned that individuals from outside our community might inadvertently distract from the insights and perspective that she intended to share,” the board of trustees at Middlesex School in Concord on Thursday denounced the decision in a letter to the school community, calling it “profoundly wrong.”

“As all of you are no doubt aware, the school has become embroiled in a public controversy regarding a rescinded invitation to Professor Nikole Hannah-Jones,” the letter posted to the school’s website reads. “The full Board was not consulted on this matter. While we wholly disavow the decision, we nevertheless commend our Head of School and Board Chair for assuming full responsibility. The Board appreciates their leadership, humility and accountability in this matter.”

“Our recent decision to cancel an invitation to Professor Nikole Hannah-Jones was profoundly wrong. We deeply regret it and have had many gut-wrenching conversations within our community regarding the decision, how it was made, and the disrespect we showed Professor Hannah-Jones. These decisions and actions did not comport with the collective agreement, as a Board, regarding our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” the statement continued.

In an open letter to the trustees on Wednesday, nearly 100 faculty and staff members at the school also criticized the decision to cancel an appearance by Hannah-Jones, who told the Globe she had agreed to speak to students at the private boarding school at the request of a friend.

“I think it’s pretty clear that we are in a moment where schools are facing intense pressure not to invite speakers that are considered to be focusing too much on race and racism and the Black experience in American history,” Hannah-Jones told the Globe Tuesday. “We know that there have been several very high-profile stories published in the press or by former journalists that are, you know, castigating these elite white prep schools for daring to have anti-racism training or daring to invite anti-racist speakers, so I think I’m clearly getting caught up in that. And then obviously I, myself, because of a very successful right-wing propaganda campaign, I have become a symbol as well.”

The cancellation of Hannah-Jones’s appearance at the school came after just days after the school’s trustees and Beare posted a “letter to the community” strongly endorsing intellectual diversity and support for diversifying the student body and staff.

“As an educational institution, we believe an open exchange of viewpoints is vital to student development and intellectual excellence,” the letter reads. “We believe that respectful debate and disagreement are not only healthy, but the very ground upon which a learning community thrives. We realize that, at times, that discourse may become uncomfortable.”

Material from previous Globe reporting was used in this story.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com.