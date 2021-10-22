Happy Friday! I’m Dan McGowan and I think 3 Musketeers are the best Halloween candy. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

This article originally appeared in the Rhode Map newsletter. If you would like to get the newsletter as a convenient e-mail Monday through Friday, just sign up here .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 157.6 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 732,244 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 232

Test-positive rate: 1.5 percent

Currently hospitalized: 108

Total deaths: 2,871

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health. Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Advertisement

Leading off

It’s probably not a surprise that Rhode Island continues to see far more COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated residents than breakthrough cases for those who are vaccinated, but new data from the Rhode Island Department of Health offers a clearer picture of the wide disparity.

Between Aug. 1 and Oct. 16, the state reported 13,223 cases among unvaccinated residents and 8,120 cases among people who are vaccinated. Rhode Island continues to be among the national leaders in vaccinations, with about 70.2 percent of all residents fully vaccinated.

Here’s a week-by-week breakdown of cases since Aug. 1.

Aug. 1 – Aug. 7

Cases among fully vaccinated: 505

Fully vaccinated case rate: 77/100,000

Cases among unvaccinated: 936

Unvaccinated case rate: 236/100,000

Aug. 8 – Aug. 14

Cases among fully vaccinated: 613

Fully vaccinated case rate: 92/100,000

Cases among unvaccinated: 1,118

Unvaccinated case rate: 286/200,000

Aug. 15 – Aug. 21

Cases among fully vaccinated: 663

Fully vaccinated case rate: 99/100,000

Cases among unvaccinated: 1,268

Unvaccinated case rate: 329/100,000

Aug. 22 – Aug. 28

Cases among fully vaccinated: 767

Fully vaccinated case rate: 113/100,000

Cases among unvaccinated: 1,228

Unvaccinated case rate: 324/100,000

Aug 29. – Sept. 4

Cases among fully vaccinated: 801

Fully vaccinated case rate: 117/100,000

Cases among unvaccinated: 1,307

Unvaccinated case rate: 352/100,000

Sept. 5 – Sept. 11

Cases among fully vaccinated: 874

Fully vaccinated case rate: 126/100,000

Cases among unvaccinated: 1,312

Unvaccinated case rate: 362/100,000

Sept. 12 – Sept. 18

Cases among fully vaccinated: 893

Fully vaccinated case rate: 127/100,000

Cases among unvaccinated: 1,407

Unvaccinated case rate: 397/100,000

Sept. 19 – Sept. 25

Cases among fully vaccinated: 764

Fully vaccinated case rate: 108/100,000

Cases among unvaccinated: 1,362

Unvaccinated case rate: 392/100,000

Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

Cases among fully vaccinated: 785

Fully vaccinated case rate: 109/100,000

Cases among unvaccinated: 1,154

Unvaccinated case rate: 340/100,000

Oct 3 – Oct 9

Cases among fully vaccinated: 713

Fully vaccinated case rate: 98/100,000

Cases among unvaccinated: 1,101

Unvaccinated case rate: 333/100,000

Oct. 10 – Oct. 16

Cases among fully vaccinated: 742

Fully vaccinated case rate: 101/100,000

Cases among unvaccinated: 1,030

Unvaccinated case rate: 318/100,000

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ My latest column: Real cities have bike lanes, so it’s time for folks in Providence to stop complaining. Read more.

⚓ For nearly 20 years, the brothers who owned The Station nightclub kept silent about the deadly fire that killed 100 people and injured 200 more. Now, Jeffrey and Michael Derderian say they are finally ready to speak. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ While attention has focused on the burgeoning field of Democratic candidates for governor, the Rhode Island Republican Party might also have a gubernatorial primary next year. Read more.

⚓ Some Rhode Island corrections officers are under investigation for possible dereliction of duty, including some who appeared to be “momentarily nodding off” at their desks. Read more.

⚓ She took her daughter and ran from an abusive relationship. Now they’re homeless. Read more.

⚓ The Providence City Council halted the advancement of a new civilian administrator job within the police department on Thursday night after new questions were raised about whether Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s top pick for the job had been part of the hiring committee. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Map readers have sent another round of Happy Birthday wishes to: Tom Mahoney (68), Buff Chace, Sharon Crausman, Garry Bliss, Carolyn Plante (68), Joshua Aromin, Grace Susan McAllister (1), Andrea Iannazzi, US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (66), Heather Evans, Gara Field, Jane Fusco, Juan Pichardo, Ed Pacheco, Barbara Dwyer (80), Dhana Whiteing, and Kyle Gilchrist (9).

Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Some Massachusetts lawmakers are pushing a bill that would bring the state in line with 46 others and Washington, D.C., in regulating the very expensive but increasingly popular e-bikes as bikes. Read more.

⚓ A new study confirms what researchers had suspected, that the gathering in Provincetown, despite its ideal circumstances for triggering a massive number of infections, did not become a super-spreader event around the country. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ From a Carlton Fisk home run to Curt Schilling’s bloody sock, Game 6 has a unique place in Red Sox lore. Read more.

Our journalism relies on support from readers like you. Please help us continue our mission with a subscription to the Globe. Here’s a special deal for Rhode Island.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The advisory committee for the postsecondary commissioner is holding its third all-day meeting on the future of higher education. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The 16th-ranked Providence College men’s soccer team hosts UConn on Saturday at 7 p.m.

⚓ The Red Sox will hopefully pull off a stunning comeback and advance to the World Series with wins tonight and tomorrow.

My previous column

We hear a lot about how little is happening in Washington, D.C. But when Senator Sheldon Whitehouse started hearing complaints about the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, he led the push for changes. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Governor Dan McKee about his first seven months leading the state and his vision for the future.Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Advertisement

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Monday.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.