The Head of the Charles Regatta takes place this weekend. Foliage is late this year so it will be a little more colorful than some years, especially since some of the maple trees still have all their leaves.

A cold front that passed offshore Friday will allow more seasonable air to quickly filter in Friday night. This means temperatures will return to usual October levels, although it will not be excessively chilly.

It’s likely you noticed how warm it was Friday morning, with temperatures more conducive to a late August start then the end of October. With abundance Sunshine readings have once again reached near or above 70 degrees. The warm weather has boosted monthly temperatures over six degrees above average for the month.

October 2021 is turning out very warm and dry this year. NOAA

Of the two weekend days Saturday does feature some cloudiness, especially in the morning, but I think it turns quite bright the second half of the day. Temperatures will stay in the 50s most of the time.

Sunday Dawn’s crisp and chilly with readings in the upper 30s in the suburbs and 40s elsewhere. Even Boston should be into the 40s at sunrise. If you are going to be outside, a sweater or jacket will be in order early in the day. I look for temperatures approaching 60 in the afternoon but it may just be an approach not a full landing.

I thought that we might see a frost early in the upcoming week but it looks like if there is any frost it would be isolated rather than widespread. This means that all those flowers that provide fall color will continue to do so.

It will be chilly Sunday morning with many areas in the 40s. NOAA

The bulk of next week is going to be cool. I am not sure about rainfall as of yet, as the models have still not resolved the way the atmosphere will unfold. The loop below shows a low-pressure area approaching southern New England and then getting stuck offshore for a few days. This would keep a cool and moist flow over the region.

There could be more than just a few showers, but we’ll need a bit more time for the models to hash out some atmospheric details. Interestingly, October is running drier than average right now, something we certainly haven’t seen in many months.