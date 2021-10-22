There’s the gas station at the corner of Lyndale Avenue. The parking lot of the liquor store across the street. Even Shiloh Temple, one of the city’s oldest Black churches, hasn’t been spared. A gun battle after a funeral there in June killed one man and injured several others. On the adjacent residential streets, rolling gunfights have sent bullets flying, further traumatizing residents after the police killing of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS — There are no memorials to the dead along West Broadway in north Minneapolis, but many in this historic heart of the Black community can point out where lives have been lost.

Advertisement

“It feels like no place is sacred,” said Brian Herron, a pastor at nearby Zion Baptist Church, where residents have sought shelter from gunfire in recent months. “It has been trauma on top of trauma on top of trauma.”

Last year, hundreds of people gathered in the pews here to mourn Floyd, including scores of Black residents who shared their own stories of being treated unfairly by police.

But even as Floyd’s murder sparked urgent calls for police reform, the question of how to get there has exposed deep divides across Minneapolis, exacerbated by a spike in violent crime. A Nov. 2 ballot question that would dramatically reshape the size and scope of the Minneapolis police force has fractured the city even more in the first major electoral test of the police reform movement since Floyd’s death.

City Question Two, as it is known, would amend the Minneapolis charter to allow the police department to be replaced by a Department of Public Safety overseen by both the mayor and city council. The Department would take a “comprehensive public health approach” to safety, including the dispatch of mental health workers to certain calls and more investment in violence prevention efforts.

Advertisement

If approved by voters, the initiative would remove decades-old language from the charter requiring a minimum number of police officers based on the city’s population. The new department “could include” police officers “if necessary” — wording that has left some residents afraid the city would descend into lawlessness.

Authors of the proposed charter amendment insist armed officers wouldn’t entirely go away, because they are mandated by Minnesota law to respond to specific calls. “We’re still going to have police,” said JaNaé Bates, a Black reverend and leader of Yes 4 Minneapolis, a coalition of labor, religious and racial justice groups that wrote the question and gathered more than 20,000 signatures to get it on the ballot. “What this does is give the city more flexibility in how we approach safety.”

But the measure’s critics say the initiative’s wording is intentionally vague, leaving out the words “defund” or “abolish” to obscure its true meaning. “This amendment is about abolishing the police,” said Sondra Samuels, a Black activist from north Minneapolis who was part of a group that unsuccessfully sued to get the question off the ballot. “It has nothing to do with safety and systemic change.”

The ballot question comes after a majority of the Minneapolis City Council took the stage at a rally days after Floyd’s death and pledged to dismantle the police department — a dramatic statement that reverberated across the country, becoming an issue in political races big and small.

“All eyes are on Minneapolis,” said Mayor Jacob Frey, who is simultaneously running for a second term in office and against the charter amendment on policing, which he argues will send a city already struggling with violent crime into further distress.

Advertisement

“We need deep structural reform and change. … But here in Minneapolis, we have the fewest officers per capita than just about any major city in the entire country,” said Frey, who currently has sole oversight of the police department as mayor. “The notion of further reducing our officer count just does not make sense.”

But Sheila Nezhad, an organizer and one of more than a dozen candidates trying to unseat Frey, said the city had spent years trying to enact police reforms in a department that has been resistant to change. Nezhad’s organization, Reclaim the Block, has advocated for a “police-free future” and helped write the ballot language.

“We’ve been reforming, and things aren’t getting better,” Nezhad said. “We need bigger solutions.”

The debate has also drawn attention from outside the city — sharply dividing state and national Democrats along ideological lines in an election that could have implications far beyond Minneapolis as the party looks to the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential race.

The state’s best known Democratic progressives — US Representative Ilhan Omar and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, both of whom live in Minneapolis — have come out in favor of the question, while other top Democrats — including Governor Tim Walz and US Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, who also live in Minneapolis — oppose it. And while the White House has not formally weighed in on the measure, advisers to President Biden are working on opposite sides of the fight.

Advertisement

Less than two weeks before Election Day, people on both sides of the ballot question say things remain unpredictable, pointing to private polling and data from citywide canvassing that suggests residents are deeply split on the question — with many still undecided even as early voting has begun.

In one of the few public surveys on the issue, a September poll of 800 Minneapolis likely voters by the Star Tribune, Minnesota Public Radio, KARE 11 and PBS’s FRONTLINE found that 49 percent of those surveyed supported replacing the MPD with a new department of public safety; 41 percent were opposed while 10 percent were undecided.

Yet 55 percent of those polled also said Minneapolis “should not reduce” the size of the police force — including 75 percent of Black residents and 51 percent of white residents who were surveyed.