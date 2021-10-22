The CDC signed off on Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters Thursday, giving millions of Americans the chance to get an extra shot. The authorization formally allows “mixing and matching” of shots — creating more opportunities for patients seeking a different dose and making it easier to administer boosters in congregate care settings.

