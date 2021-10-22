The CDC also gave a green light to a “mix-and-match” strategy so people eligible for boosters can decide to get a dose of a different type than the one they first received.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Thursday recommended Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters for tens of millions of Americans, a move that came nearly a month after many Pfizer-BioNTech recipients were cleared for boosters of that company’s vaccine.

Now that federal regulators have cleared booster shots of all three coronavirus vaccines in use in the United States, state health authorities and pharmacies have begun rolling out plans to get even more shots in arms.

And as states, pharmacies and doctors Friday began trying to distribute the shots, they faced a variety of complex issues — they will have to help people understand whether they are eligible and answer questions about which booster to get.

According to the CDC, certain groups of people who received their second dose of an mRNA vaccine six or more months ago are now eligible for a booster. Those who qualify are people 65 and older, and those 18 and older who live in long-term care, or have underlying medical conditions, or work or live in settings placing them at high risk of infection. For those who received the single-shot J&J vaccine, anyone 18 and older who was vaccinated two or more months ago is eligible. The Moderna booster, whether people originally got that company’s vaccine or either of the other two, will be a half-dose shot.

Limited evidence strongly suggests that booster doses of one of the two mRNA vaccines — Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech — more effectively raise antibody levels than a booster dose of the J&J vaccine.

“Now, with 10 months of vaccine experience, some may have an express preference for one booster type over another,” Walensky said Friday, referring to the mix-and-match option, adding that it was “perfectly fine” for people to choose a booster of the same vaccine that they received initially.

Other challenges medical providers will contend with include reaching marginalized groups, such as homeless people and migrant workers, who may have received the J&J vaccine when it was only meant as a single-dose option, and making sure that people receive the correct dose of a Moderna booster.

More than 120 million Americans will become eligible for a booster in the coming months, Jeffrey Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said at a news conference Friday, adding that boosters are available at more than 80,000 locations across the country, including at least 40,000 local pharmacies. CVS and Walgreens said they expanded their booster offerings Friday and were able to provide mix-and-match doses.

But judging by their experiences so far with Pfizer boosters, health officials said they were not too concerned about an overwhelming rush or demand outpacing supply.

“There’s been people who’ve been interested in getting boosters, but it’s been nothing like the kind of demand that we saw at the beginning of the year for the primary series,” said Dr. Marcus Plescia, who represents state health agencies as chief medical officer for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

State health officials have been arguing for weeks that patients should be able to receive boosters of a different brand than they got initially. That practice can simplify administration, widen availability and offer patients a choice.

But some officials say the approach comes with its own wrinkles.

“The question that health departments get constantly is, ‘If I can get any of them, then which one should I get, which one is better?’” said Adriane Casalotti, a spokesperson for the National Association of County and City Health Officials. “So, on the logistics side, yes, you have a lot more doors where you can get vaccinated, because it doesn’t matter necessarily as much which vaccine they have on hand. But it also can lead to a lot of confusion.”

Local health departments have been planning for how to get boosters to homeless people and other hard-to-reach populations, particularly those who might have received the single-dose J&J vaccine and are now eligible for a booster.

“The good thing is, they know who they’ve already reached out to, even if they don’t know how to find those individuals again,” said Casalotti, who noted that the outreach strategies under discussion include setting up booster sites at food banks and in homeless encampments.

State health departments generally follow the recommendations of the CDC, and many were prepared to begin moving ahead with boosters despite the challenges.

“It’s about time,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement Thursday, announcing that the state was ready to provide boosters. “I look forward to getting mine tomorrow.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that boosters and the ability to mix and match were available. The state has been preparing for months, with more than 300 sites available since last month, including large and small pharmacies, hospitals, urgent-care centers and mobile vaccination operations, officials said.

Advertisement

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott announced that eligible residents could receive the new boosters beginning Friday.

In Oregon, the state health department has enrolled hundreds of providers to administer boosters, and will train them on giving different amounts of doses, according to Kristen Dillon, a senior adviser to the state’s COVID response-and-recovery unit.

Officials in New Jersey said they would open several state mass vaccination sites to handle the expected demand, in addition to offering shots at schools, pharmacies and large county sites.