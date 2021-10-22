All night long, hour after hour, drunken buffoons screamed obscene chants aimed at specific Astros players. Do you think the Astros players looked up at the stands and saw countless people cursing them and then thought, “Gee, we better lose the next two and get out of here”? Or do you think those players thought something entirely different?

I was at Fenway Park on Monday night for the Red Sox victory over the Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. Because of what I saw and heard, I’m convinced the fans caused the Sox to lose to Houston on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fenway used to be a family-friendly park, with fans who knew how to appreciate sport. Not anymore.

However, I have faith in the Red Sox players and their manager, and I think they’ll force a Game 7. After all, they won’t be playing at home.

Bernard Mendillo

Canton





Loud, louder, loudest — too loud!

Having attended the Wild Card win over the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, I agree with Michael Silverman’s assessments about the enthusiastic crowd (“The fans’ way at Fenway: loud, louder, loudest,” Page A1, Oct. 18). Silverman quotes a Red Sox employee who said, “We go louder because the crowd goes louder,” which I found both accurate and unfortunate.

I went to the game with friends and had to punt (if you’ll excuse the football reference) on trying to talk to them because even those of us in adjacent seats could not hear one another over the musical din.

The Fenway Faithful know how to support their team, and many actually enjoy conversing about the game; save the crowd-pumping music for people in Houston who need cues to know when to cheer.

Mark S. Sternman

Somerville