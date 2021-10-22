I’d like to see more countries and world alliances included. Diplomacy may be gradual and complicated. Power plays and other concerns will surely play a role. Perhaps the UN could be helpful.

It was heartening to read that a foreign policy expert like Stephen Kinzer would advocate a different way to solve global problems ( “Cooperation with China and Russia is the only way forward,” Ideas, Oct. 17). He feels that “the urgency of transnational challenges like climate change, pandemics, nuclear proliferation, and terrorism” require a new level of global cooperation and conciliation. Russia and China should certainly be part of this. This makes sense to me

At any rate, why not initiate such an undertaking now? Time is not on our side in regard to climate change. Wouldn’t it be the ideal time to cooperate with other world powers to meet the challenges ahead? The world could be a better place for its inhabitants.

Mary Pendleton

Bridgewater





Nuance is key in national security, but threats from abroad remain real and must be fought

While I agree with Stephen Kinzer that climate change and pandemics are among the most important security concerns for the United States, and that spending as much as we do on conventional and nuclear weapons is a waste and a distraction, I was disappointed that Kinzer’s recent Ideas piece on cooperating with China and Russia completely ignores cyberthreats and unconventional attacks such as so-called Havana syndrome.

I gather that we are pretty good at knowing the source of cyberattacks, but we have been completely ineffective at putting an end to them. Russia seems to be the primary source of such attacks, so being more aggressive against Russia seems necessary.

We seem to be even more ineffectual at countering Havana syndrome, in which some diplomats and their families have experienced unexplained health incidents. We need to find a way to identify and combat its source or find suitable countermeasures, but as far as I can tell, we haven’t even figured out what their nature is.

David Meyers

Amesbury