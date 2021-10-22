Rent One-bedroom, one-bath unit from $2,312; two-bedroom, one-bath from $2,867 to $3,286; three-bedroom, two-bath from $4,387 to $5,331

Style transitional contemporary

Year built 2021

Utilities Tenant responsible for all

Pets $50 a month for cats; $75 for dogs. Weight and breed limitations apply.

Parking All parking is in a garage and costs $100 a month for one vehicle, $200 for a second

Trash Complimentary, valet pickup five days a week

Water/Sewer public

At this Billerica apartment complex, remote work can mean leaving home ― but one doesn’t have to go that far to escape that personal fortress of solitude. Among the amenities in this 211-unit development is a coworking space with booths like those found at a mod diner and a long worktable for face-to-face meetings that is awash with natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows.

Called The Val, the complex opened its doors in two phases this year — the second took place this month. Viewed on a map of the development, the five-story structure looks something like a tilted parallelogram, a design that creates triangular units on the corners.

The entry is through a lobby with a towering ceiling and a visually dramatic stairwell designed to evoke walking into a nice hotel. There is a mailroom with Amazon Hub lockers and a package room with a refrigerated storage area for oversized packages and groceries (a personal favorite).

Created by the walls of the apartments, the interior courtyard is public space occupied by more amenities, including a large rectangular pool accompanied by chaise longues and cabanas. Scattered about are gas grilling stations with dining areas and a fire pit.

But, of course, what counts most is what’s inside each fortress of solitude. The one-bedroom, one-bath unit featured here runs from 734 to 812 square feet and highlights some of the standard — and not-standard — finishes in each apartment.

One steps inside directly into the kitchen, which shares an open layout with the living room. There’s a wide closet on the left that will serve as a hybrid storage solution for kitchen sundries and hats and coats. In the kitchen, the light-colored counters are quartz, the appliances are stainless steel (the stove is electric with a glass top), and the backsplash is light-colored subway tile. The glossy white upper-level cabinets have under-mount lighting, while the lower-level storage is a flat blue. The unit featured here — one of the larger one-bedrooms — comes with an island that offers seating, a built-in microwave, and a USB port. The island is not available in the smaller units.

The flooring here is textured vinyl composite plank with a hardwood appearance, and the living room draws natural light from a large rectangular window. Ceiling heights are up to 9 feet.

There’s a short hallway off the kitchen that holds a laundry closet with a stacked full-size washer/dryer. Opposite the laundry is the door to a bedroom with three windows and a wide closet. The bedroom is carpeted.

The full bath is up next. The single vanity is wide and topped with white quartz, the flooring is the same as what’s underfoot in the main living areas, and the shower/bath combination features a white subway tile backsplash. Open shelving provides plenty of space for towels and other necessities, but there is more storage in a closet at the end of the hall.

Some units have balconies, but all have smart thermostats and USB charging stations. The largest units come with walk-in closets, bay windows, soaking tubs, and bathrooms with double vanities and walk-in showers.

Dogs of up to 100 pounds are allowed (breed restrictions apply), and The Val recognizes their needs with a pet spa (a shower and grooming station), as well as an outdoor dog walk.

Other amenities in the elevator buildings include an interactive smart gym, a two-story fitness center, a cardio mezzanine deck, a library with curated programming, on-site bike storage, a lounge with a wet bar, and a surround-sound theater. The complex is smoke-free.

Alliance Residential is the developer, and Greystar is managing the property.

The Val, a new apartment complex in Billerica, has 211 units. Courtesy of The Val

The living room floor mimics hardwood. Courtesy of The Val

Some of the coworking space is booths. Courtesy of The Val

A worktable in the coworking space. Courtesy of The Val

