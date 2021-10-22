Tied 14-14 at the half, Norwood began the third quarter with the ball but turned it over on downs at the Ashland 28-yard line. Ten plays later — all runs — Meleski broke off a 37-yard touchdown and added a 2-point run for the 22-14 lead.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight up here,” said Meleski after Ashland improved to 7-0 overall, 3-0 in the TVL. “We had a great week of practice preparing for them we knew they’re a good team. We just showed we wanted it more in the end.”

ASHLAND — In a game that felt like a playoff matchup from the opening kickoff, Ashland locked up a share of the Tri-Valley League Large Division title Friday night, thanks in large part to a 220-yard, three-touchdown performance from Andrew Meleski in a 29-20 victory.

Norwood (5-2, 3-1 TVL) answered six plays later when Subodh Dhakal posted his third rushing TD of the game from 17 yards out. The 2-point attempt was no good, leaving the the Clockers ahead 22-20 heading to the fourth.

With 6:58 left in the game Meleski rumbled in from the 5 for a 29-20 lead. Despite converting a fourth and 40 on its final drive, Norwood’s hope for a comeback was thwarted when Jake Rymsza picked off a pass in the final two minutes.

“Super proud of our kids, they played tough,” Ashland coach Andrew MacKay said. “That’s an unbelievable team. Their coaching staff is awesome, first class and a tough team, but our kids are tough and were up to the challenge tonight.”

Ashland jumped on the board early, marching 83-yards in eight plays to open the game. Meleski capped it with an 11-yard touchdown run and John Giglia added the extra point. The Clockers were driving again late in the second, but an interception at the Norwood 25 from Sean Steeves kept it a one-score game after one.

One play after a Clockers punt with 5:23 left in the second, Dhakal ripped off an 83-yard touchdown run and Anthony Demera Morales added the PAT. Five plays later Luke Herter took a QB draw right up the gut for a 13-yard touchdown run and a 14-7 Ashland lead late in the first.

Norwood quarterback Joseph Steeves led an impressive two-minute drive that ended with another Dhakal touchdown run from 21 yards out, sending the teams to halftime knotted at 14.