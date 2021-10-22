“The way we played those games is not who we really are, so we knew we could come into this game and win and show everybody who we really are,” senior captain Keesean Kerr said.

This was a familiar feeling for the visiting Eagles, who lost to Chelsea and reigning City League champion East Boston by a combined 10 points earlier this year. English emerged victorious this time with a 12-10 win Friday over previously-undefeated Latin Academy at White Stadium.

The Boston English football team knew how it felt to be on the brink of a season-defining victory, and the Eagles defense was determined to not let the team fall short again.

The Dragons (5-1) forced a punt on the first possession and blocked the attempt. Latin Academy was on the Eagles’ doorstep following the special teams heroics, but Nydeem Vatel intercepted a pass in the end zone to keep the matchup scoreless.

English (4-2) took control of the game from there with Kerr finding the end zone on a 2-yard rush, putting an exclamation mark on an 80-yard drive. Kerr, who scored for the seventh time this year, was explosive throughout on offense and broke up a potential Latin Academy touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

An onside kick by the Eagles bounced off the hands of a Dragon and was recovered by the visitors. Facing fourth down, Kerr ran the ball 37 yards for what looked like his second score of the day. After a lengthy conversation between the referees and both coaches, the run was called back, and Latin Academy stayed within one score.

Latin Academy had its best chance of the half after the Eagles turned the ball over on downs but could not capitalize, a common theme for the day as the Dragons were held to their season-low in points.

Senior captain and quarterback Mark Osorio scored the Eagles’ second touchdown of the day on a 47-yard run that built a 12-0 lead in the third quarter. Latin Academy pulled back within one score after an impressive drive that ended in a 5-yard run by senior captain Malcolm Chrispin.

The teams traded stops before the Dragons took over with six minutes remaining. Kerr’s pass breakup set up a fourth and 10, and the Dragons could not convert, ending their perfect season and injecting life into English’s campaign.

“They’ve got a chip on their shoulder right now, and they want to carry it through,” English coach Ryan Conway said. “They’re fighters, and they’re pulling for each other, and they’re peaking at the right time.”

Andover 35, Lowell 20 — Lincoln Beal accumulated 120 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in the Merrimack Valley Conference road win for the Warriors (4-3). He also had two catches for 62 yards and 10 tackles at linebacker. Scott Brown completed seven passes for 130 yards and a 12-yard score to Bret Mondejar.

Apponequet 38, Greater New Bedford 7 — Junior Jackson Gagnier and senior Vincent Olivieri each rushed for two touchdowns as the Lakers (4-3) ran over the Bears (4-4) in a South Coast Large Division matchup.

Austin Prep 41, Arlington Catholic 14 — Brendan Walsh punched in touchdowns of 15, 12, 15, and 10 yards as the host Cougars (4-3) cruised to the Catholic Central win.

Barnstable 35, Dennis-Yarmouth 14 — Eugene Jordan caught a 23-yard touchdown pass, rushed for a 4-yard score and returned a fourth-quarter kickoff for a 90-yard touchdown for the host Red Hawks (6-1). Henry Machnik fired two touchdown passes and rushed for a 6-yard score for Barnstable in the Cape & Islands League showdown.

Billerica 24, North Andover 21 — Shaan Rana’s first-quarter 35-yard field goal proved to be key as the host Indians (6-1) hung on to the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Dom Gird had rushing scores of 1 and 3 yards to go with his 192 yards on 26 carries.

Bishop Feehan 27, Bishop Fenwick 15 — Down by nine in the second quarter, the Shamrocks scored four of the next five touchdowns to take the win. Junior Cameron Burns and senior Danny Haggarty rushed for long touchdowns, senior quarterback Aidan Crump hit classmate Aaron Canuel for a touchdown, and senior Matt Saunders took one of the three Bishop Feehan interceptions 95 yards to the end zone. The Shamrocks (7-1) move into a tie atop the Catholic Central with the win over the 20th-ranked Crusaders (5-3).

Blue Hills 32, Tri-County 8 — Anthony Graziano had a 1-yard keeper for a score and a 72-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to lift the visiting Warriors (7-0) to the win and the Mayflower League Large title.

Catholic Memorial 49, Malden Catholic 8 — Datrell Jones scored a 20-yard touchdown and returned a punt 85 yards to the house in the first quarter of the top-ranked Knights’ Catholic Conference thrashing of the Lancers (2-5). JC Petrongolo tossed three touchdown passes for CM (7-0).

Central Catholic 40, Haverhill 19 — Ayden Pereira (13-of-14 passing, 217 yards) threw for three scores and rushed for a pair of scores as the third-ranked Raiders (6-1) cruised to a 33-13 halftime cushion en route to the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Justice McGrail had two TD catches.

Chelmsford 37, Westford 10 — Kyle Wilder (238 yards passing, 62 yards rushing) connected with Manny Marshall twice in the first quarter for two of the quarterback’s four total touchdowns for the Lions (5-2) during the nonleague matchup.

Cohasset 33, Randolph 10 — Liam Appleton ran 15 times for 129 yards and a 20-yard touchdown as the Skippers (4-2) rolled to a South Shore League win. Will Baker threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Najjar and a 26-yard strike to Josh Burke.

Concord-Carlisle 35, Cambridge 7 — Holden Miller threw for three touchdowns, leading the Patriots (3-4) to a Dual County League Thorpe Division win. Kyle Fivek caught touchdown receptions of 79 yards and 8 yards, while Blake Newcomb and Dylan Jennings added a rushing score apiece.

Dover-Sherborn 33, Millis 0 — Efosa Imade took over the second quarter of the Raiders’ Tri-Valley League win with rushing touchdowns of 50 and 10 yards. Danny Sullivan tossed two touchdowns for the Raiders (6-1), including a 5-yarder to Michael Polk to begin the scoring and 20-yarder to Johnny Bennett in the third.

East Boston 44, O’Bryant 6 — Christian Martinez, Taelor Thompson, Daniel Pedronio, Jaye Kincade and Tajhari Browne all notched rushing scores for the Jets (6-1) in the dominant City League road win. Martinez scored from 6 and 18 yards.

Everett 41, Medford 0 — Jayden Clervaux rushed for two touchdowns in the first quarter, including a 60-yard score for the No. 7 Crimson Tide (6-0). Donovan Gaskins returned a fumble in the second quarter for 3 yards, and Ramar Robinson returned another 101 yards in the Greater Boston League shutout.

Fairhaven 35, Seekonk 3 — Peter Joseph found the end zone twice, and Cadence Chase picked off two passes to help the host Blue Devils (5-2) secure the South Coast Conference Gold Division championship.

Holliston 35, Medfield 6 — Devin Harding’s two first-half rushing scores helped the Panthers (2-5) to a Tri-Valley League Large Division win. TJ Kiley threw touchdown passes of 2 yards and 22 yards, and Nick Larche added a 30-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Lowell Catholic 28, Whittier 15 — Sophomore Aidan Virella rushed for two first-quarter touchdowns and 100 yards on 16 carries in all for the visiting Crusaders (5-2) in the Commonwealth Athletic matchup. Eighth-grader Kaden Silton threw for a score and ran for another, and junior Alijah Iraola — who caught a 2-point pass from Silton — piled up 12 tackles and two sacks on defense.

Lynn English 32, Malden 0 — Wesley Chandler carried the ball 22 times for the Bulldogs (2-4), totaling 166 yards and finding the end zone twice. Jesse Maggs added to the Greater Boston League win with three total touchdowns.

Mansfield 24, Taunton 8 — A 17-point run, highlighted by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Connor Zukowski to Trevor Foley and an 11-yard score from Rocco Scarpellini, led the 16th-ranked Hornets (5-2) to the Hockomock League home victory.

Marshfield 37, Silver Lake 8 — Senior quarterback Owen Masterson threw touchdowns to senior Ean Scholz (2) and junior Jason O’Keefe, as the Rams (6-1) cruised by the Lakers (2-5) in the Patriot League Keenan matchup.

Masconomet 26, Danvers 13 — Touchdowns from Will Shannon, Sam Nadworny, Tyler McMahon and Mat Nadworny propelled Masco (6-1) to the Northeastern Conference win.

Melrose 33, Burlington 14 — Four total touchdowns from Trevor Botto — three through the air — guided the host Red Raiders (2-5) to the Middlesex League win.

Methuen 15, Lawrence 12 — Shane Eason rushed for a 5-yard score and Drew Eason connected with Anesti Touma for an 8-yard touchdown pass for the Rangers (5-2) in the Merrimack Valley League win.

Newton South 21, Boston Latin 6 — Jack Foster ran for three-second half touchdowns as the Lions rallied from a 6-0 halftime deficit in the Dual County League matchup. Foster scored on runs of 23, 25 and 48 yards as Newton South improved to 4-3.

North Attleborough 42, Oliver Ames 12 — Tyler Bannon got things going in this Hockomock League Davenport Division showdown with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, including a punt block return. Three second-quarter touchdowns, including passing and rushing scores by Chase Frisoli put the game away.

North Reading 42, Newburyport 7 — Junior quarterback Alex Carucci threw for three touchdowns, all more than 50 yards, to junior Craig Rubino, sophomore Will Batten, and senior John Jennings, as the Hornets (7-1) stung the Clippers (3-5) in the Cape Ann matchup. Batten added two rushing touchdowns, recording 187 yards on just eight carries.

Plymouth North 34, Whitman-Hanson 30 — North (5-2) won the game with seven seconds left after W-H had gone ahead by two with 2 minutes remaining. Whitman-Hanson (0-7) got three touchdowns from Evan Casey as the team ran for 256 yards.

Revere 44, Somerville 6 — Sami El-Asri rushed for a 29-yard touchdown and caught a 74-yard pass for a score in the win for the Patriots (5-2). Davi Baretto converted four 2-point conversions and rushed for a 2-yard score for Revere in the Greater Boston League contest.

Rockland 33, Saugus 0 — PJ Celestino scored three total touchdowns, with two through the air to Lucas Leander and a 5-yard score on the ground as the Bulldogs (6-1) rolled to the nonleague road shutout.

Scituate 35, Quincy 7 — Henry Gates tossed two touchdown passes and amassed 265 yards through the air on 17 completions, and Keegan Sullivan (8-yard rush) and James Cannon (5-yard rush) each scored for the Sailors (6-1) in the Patriot League game.

Shawsheen 16, Greater Lowell 7 — Two touchdown passes for freshman Sidney Tildsley — one to senior Dylan Timmons and one to junior Mavrick Bourdeau — were enough to propel the Rams (4-2) to the Commonwealth Large Division win.

St. John’s Prep 40, BC High 26 — Junior Peabody native Carson Browne rushed for 277 yards and a touchdown on 34 carries, lifting the second-ranked Eagles (6-1) to a Catholic Conference victory.

“He ran extremely hard,” St. John’s Prep coach Brian St. Pierre said. “He’s a really good back. It’s great to see him perform this way. Out of everything that happened tonight, that’s the best.”

Eagles senior quarterback Jack Perry tossed four touchdowns, three of which were to senior Jackson Delaney, who finished the night with nine receptions for 134 yards and the three scores. The Eagles finished the night with 472 yards of total offense.

“Perry’s a gamer,” St. Pierre said. “He gets the job done. Guys believe in him and he always makes the big play when you need him to.”

Stoneham 48, Wilmington 13 — A ferocious rushing attack, lead by seniors Jake Bruno (10 carries, 139 yards, two touchdowns) and Pat MacNamara (10 carries, 129 yards, two touchdowns), carried the Spartans (7-0) to a Middlesex League win, locking up the Freedom Division title in the process. Jason Nutting threw two touchdowns in the victory and Kevin Gilmartin returned an interception 30 yards for a score.

Watertown 22, Wakefield 20 — Payton Andrade scored a pair of 1-yard rushing touchdowns for the Raiders (4-3), including one in overtime that was followed by a go-ahead two-point pass from Javin Willis to Ian Dixon. That score proved to be the winner after the visiting defense stopped the Warriors’ two-point try to seal the Middlesex League win.

Compiled by Colin Bannen, Ethan Fuller, Cam Kerry, Brendan Kurie, Craig Larson, Ethan McDowell, and Steven Sousa.

