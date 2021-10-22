“From Day One, we said we want a league title and you can’t ask for anything more than to have a shot,” Pacheco said.

After an 0-4 start to the season under first-year coach Lou Pacheco, the Trojans have won three in a row and now sit 3-0 in the SEC. The win sets up a possible Thanksgiving Day conference title game against Brockton, which enters Saturday’s game against winless New Bedford 1-0 in league play.

The B-R defense held Dartmouth to just 178 yards of offense and a strong running attack led by sophomore Dawson DuBose — who ran 12 times for 128 yards, all in the second half — carried the Trojans to victory. Sophomore quarterback Declan Byrne threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to senior Ryan Breheny in the first quarter and sophomore Mason Berry connected on a 27-yard go-ahead field goal midway through the third quarter.

Advertisement

“Basically, our senior leaders have taken charge and then these underclassmen . . . they’re unbelievable,” Pacheco said.

The Trojans were outscored 153-43 in their first four games, but have won their last three by a combined score of 79-13.

“After the start of the season everyone was hanging their heads, but now we’re 3-0 in the league and it feels great,” senior Michael Rubbo said.