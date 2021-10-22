Moore, exposed on waivers and left unclaimed on the eve of the season, subbed in for Connor Clifton on the No. 3 D pairing. Cassidy thought Clifton’s work was spotty in Wednesday’s 6-3 loss in Philadelphia, and also noted that it was important for Moore to get some reps.

BUFFALO — Only some 48 hours after conjecturing that his Bruins lineup could remain status quo for some time, coach Bruce Cassidy called in a pair of reserves — defenseman John Moore and left wing Anton Blidh — for Game No. 3 of the season here Friday night vs. the Sabres.

Blidh, his NHL work sparse in his six prior seasons on the Bruins payroll, moved in for the injured Nick Foligno. An agitator, Blidh took his spot on a fourth line, with Trent Frederic moving to center and Karson Kuhlman at right wing.

Tomas Nosek, previously the No. 4 center, moved up to Foligno’s right wing spot on the Jake DeBrusk-Erik Haula trio.

The fast-skating Moore, who required hip labrum surgery in the spring, truncating his 2021 season, was assigned his off-side (right D) and paired with Derek Forbort.

“I didn’t like the way we defended the other night, in terms of keeping the puck out of our net,” said Cassidy, explaining why he moved Moore in for Clifton, who finished minus-2 in Philadelphia. “Johnny had a good camp, and we gave Cliffy first crack at it.

“We’re not putting it all on Cliffy. It’s a message that if we don’t defend well enough, we’ll try other people till we get it right. That’s as simple as I can make it.”

…

Moore is now in Year No. 4 of the five-year free agent deal he signed in July 2018. The game here was only his 91st with the Bruins, his playing time trimmed both by injury and better personnel options.

“It’s definitely a chip on your shoulder, for sure,” said Moore, explaining how he felt when the Bruins put him on waivers, “and I’ll use it as motivation.”

Thirty-one teams could have claimed Moore. All passed. Despite the chance that another team could have offered him more regular playing time, Moore was not hoping for a change of scenery, and he noted how much it meant for him to get an encouraging call from captain Patrice Bergeron the day he was placed on waivers.

“I remember it happened, and like obviously you tell your family, your wife,” he said. “But you know, within five minutes Patrice called me and let me know how much I mean to this group. For someone like that, I mean, he’s never going to have to go through something like that. But for him to make you feel like you’re wanted and valued here …

“This group has unfinished business, we believe in each other, and I want to be part of that.”

…

Cassidy’s hope was that Blidh, an aggressive skater, could help put pressure on Sabres defensemen, be an agitator with foot speed.

“For me, it’s play physical,” said Blidh. “Hit people, win the puck, stay on them, and don’t give them that extra second. Be hard to play against.”

One measure of how much the Bruins value Blidh was the fact that they protected him from waivers ahead of both forward Chris Wagner and Moore. Another measure: His two-way contract guarantees him a minimum $300,000, even if he were to spend most of the season in the minors.

‘I’ve been here for seven years now,” said Blidh, noting why he didn’t look to join another organization, one that might have offered him day-to-day NHL employment. “I like it every day. It feels like a second home, so why not stay here if I like it?”

…

There was no update on Foligno, as expected, and the veteran forward will meet with the club’s medical staff over the weekend. He is not expected to play in Sunday’s matinee vs. the Sharks at the Garden. Foligno, who will turn 34 on Halloween, suffered an upper-body injury late in the second period vs. the Flyers … The Bruins, whose power play ranked No. 10 overall (21.9 percent) over the 2021 56-game season, came into the night 0 for 4.

…

Forbort began the season on the No. 1 D pairing with Charlie McAvoy, but Cassidy flipped Matt Grzelcyk into the No. 1 left D spot in Philadelphia. Forbort is big and carries a long stick, but Grzelcyk is considerably faster and likely will be Cassidy’s choice to ride with McAvoy when not opposing heavy first lines … Jeremy Swayman most likely will get the net vs. the Sharks. The rookie goaltender, who gave up five goals in Philadelphia, is now 8-4-0 in his dozen career games and has yet to lose at the Garden (5-0-0), where he won the season opener last Saturday vs. Dallas.

Kevin Paul Dupont