Anna Boyd, Bishop Feehan — The senior ran a 20:01 5K in Wednesday’s Catholic Central League championship meet, finishing first overall and leading the Shamrocks (27 points) to victory.
Sam Burgess, Framingham — In the MSTCA Twilight Invitational at the Barnstable Fairgrounds, the junior paced the pack in the largest field, covering the 3.1-mile course in 15:30
Carmen Luisi, Holliston — The fastest female from Massachusetts at last Saturday’s Twilight Invitational, the sophomore logged an 18:02.2 and finished second in the Small Schools 5K.
Samantha Seabury, Wakefield — The senior placed first in the Twilight Invitational (Large Schools) with an 18:32.8 5K to pick up her second major win of the fall.
Christopher Sullivan, Catholic Memorial — A junior from Milton, Sullivan captured first in the Silver race at the 60th Catholic Memorial Invitational, finishing the 5K course at Franklin Park in 16:31.
Tyler Tubman, Newton North — The junior led the way for the Tigers in a tight dual meet Bay State Conference victory against Brookline, 23-32, taking first by covering the 5K course in 15:47.