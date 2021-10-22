Anna Boyd, Bishop Feehan — The senior ran a 20:01 5K in Wednesday’s Catholic Central League championship meet, finishing first overall and leading the Shamrocks (27 points) to victory.

Sam Burgess, Framingham — In the MSTCA Twilight Invitational at the Barnstable Fairgrounds, the junior paced the pack in the largest field, covering the 3.1-mile course in 15:30

Carmen Luisi, Holliston — The fastest female from Massachusetts at last Saturday’s Twilight Invitational, the sophomore logged an 18:02.2 and finished second in the Small Schools 5K.