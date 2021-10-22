Reminder, Bruins fans. Friday night’s game with the Sabres will air exclusively on streaming services ESPN+ and Hulu.
The game will not air on ESPN’s main network or on NESN, or anywhere on cable television.
As part of ESPN’s new broadcast rights deal that brought the NHL back to the network for the first time since 2004, 75 regular-season games will air on ESPN+, the network’s subscription-based streaming service.
This is the first of four games that the Bruins will air on ESPN+ and Hulu. The others are:
- Capitals at Bruins, January 20
- Bruins at Blues, April 19
- Rangers at Bruins, April 23
