Niners rookie backup quarterback Trey Lance will miss the game with a sprained left knee but is expected back next week.

Garoppolo left a game against Seattle on Oct. 3 with a injured calf and missed the following game. But he was able to heal during the bye week and coach Kyle Shanahan said he is 100 percent heading into the game against the Colts.

Jimmy Garoppolo made it through the week of practice completely healthy and will start at quarterback Sunday for San Francisco but the 49ers could be missing left tackle T rent Williams .

Williams’s status remains in doubt after he reinjured an ankle that he first hurt during the game against Arizona on Oct. 10. Williams didn’t practice the rest of the week after aggravating the injury Monday and is listed as doubtful for the game.

Bears TE Graham on CIOVID list

The Bears placed veteran tight end Jimmy Graham on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

In his second season with the Bears, the five-time Pro Bowl selection has just one catch for 11 yards. He joins running back Damien Williams and linebacker Robert Quinn on the COVID list.

Williams missed last week’s loss to Green Bay, and Quinn — second on the team to Khalil Mack with 5½ sacks — was placed on the list Tuesday.

Mack (foot), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) and receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) practiced Friday on a limited basis. All three were listed as questionable for Sunday, when the Bears (3-3) visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chicago ruled out safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (hip).

Falcons DE Fowler on IR

Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least three games.

Fowler was initially ruled out of Sunday’s game at Miami with a knee injury. The team then said he was going on IR.

If healthy enough, he would be eligible to return to the active roster for the Nov. 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s not clear when Fowler was injured. The Falcons were off last weekend after beating the Jets in London.

Giants WR Slayton expected back

While the Giants will again be without star running back Saquon Barkley and playmaking receivers Kenny Golladay and exciting rookie Kadarius Toney, the offense is expected to get back wideout Darius Slayton.

Slayton, who led the team in yards receiving in his first two NFL seasons, has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. He warmed up on Sunday for a game against the Rams but he didn’t get a jersey for the 38-11 loss that dropped New York to 1-5.

Ravens Murray, Watkins out

The Ravens ruled out running back Latavius Murray and receiver Sammy Watkins for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.

Murray has an ankle injury from last weekend’s win over the Chargers. Watkins missed that game and still has a thigh issue.

Cardinals coach Kingsbury remains out

Linebacker Chandler Jones was back at the Arizona’s practice facility on Friday. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury was not.

The undefeated Cardinals are still sifting through COVID-19 issues as they prepare to face the Houston Texans on Sunday. Arizona’s trying to push to 7-0 for the first time since 1974.

Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, Jones and defensive linemen Zach Allen and Corey Peters all missed last week’s 37-14 win over the Browns after testing positive on the virus. So far, only Turner and Jones have returned.

