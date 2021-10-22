Ex-Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark made his debut in the Bruins net and turned away 34 shots en route to recording his first NHL victory when not a member of the Sabres.

David Pastrnak, Tomas Nosek, and Charlie Coyle (power play) all scored for the Bruins, who picked up their second win (2-1-0) of the new season after a 6-3 loss Wednesday in Philadelphia.

BUFFALO – Confident after opening the season with three wins, the Sabres had their good vibes turn bad here Friday night when they were rubbed out by the Bruins, 4-1, before a sparse crowd at KeyBank Center.

The lone shot to beat Ullmark, the 33rd of the night by the Sabres, came off the stick of fellow Swede Victor Olofsson, who played for the same Swedish club (MoDo) where Ullmark played prior to making his way to North America.

Taylor Hall popped in an empty-net goal with 1:48 remaining in the third.

Among the league’s bottom feeders the last 10-plus seasons, the Sabres have a long way to go to win back their fan base. Only some 6,000 fans were in attendance.

Pastrnak, blanked in the first two games of the new season, connected for the opener with only 3:49 gone, after Brad Marchand stripped the puck from Rasmus Dahlin in the right corner. Marchand was fortunate not to get whistled off for a cross-checking minor, his aggressive hits to Dahlin’s back seeming to meet the league’s renewed effort to penalize such hits. Not tonight, Rasmus, not tonight.

Pastrnak, who scored 20 times last season (third best in the batting order) snapped off a one-timer from the right wing circle before Craig Anderson could react in net. Bruins, 1-0.

Nosek scored his first in a Bruins uniform after coach Bruce Cassidy shifted him off the third line to ride with Hall and Charlie Coyle on the No. 2 line. The trio moved the puck with speed and precision down the slot and Nosek, his blade firmly on the ice near the left post, saw Coyle’s feed bank off his stick and into the net.

Craig Smith, who took Thursday as a maintenance day off, started the night on Coyle’s right wing. When Nosek moved up, Smith dropped down to the third line with Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula.

The Sabres appeared to have the 2-0 lead cut in half around the 18:20 mark when Dylan Cozens slipped a backhander under Ullmark’s right pad from the top of the crease. The puck looked certain to cross the goal line, only to get cut off by Ullmark’s left leg. A lucky stop by Ullmark and the 2-0 lead stood up into the intermission.

Buffalo held a lopsided 29-8 advantage for shot attempts in the first period, an apt indication of how they carried play.

Play balanced out in the second period, but again the Bruins managed the only scoring with Coyle connecting on the power play at 5:17 to boost the lead to 3-0.

Parked at the bottom edge of the left wing circle, Coyle snapped in a pass that Marchand threaded through the slot from the opposite circle. Anderson was too late to cover the near post and Coyle had the Black-and-Gold’s first power-play strike of the season.

