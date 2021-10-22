Houston, playing in its fifth straight ALCS, will face either the Dodgers or Atlanta in its third World Series since 2017. Those teams play Game 6 of their series in Atlanta on Saturday night, the Braves one win from advancing to their first Series since 1999.

The Astros got a career-defining performance from starter Luis Garcia, pieced together more two-out offense, and defused the all-too-rare Boston rallies in eliminating the Red Sox, 5-0, in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, could not stop Yordan Alvarez, who went 4 for 4 after a three-RBI Game 5. They could not deliver a hit with a runner in scoring position for the second straight game, five Houston pitchers holding them to two hits overall. And thus they lost an ALCS Game 6 for the first time in seven all-time appearances.

Garcia came out in the first inning with a blistering attack, topping out at a season-high 98 mph and looking nothing like the pitcher who exited after just one inning in Game 2.

Advertisement

His stuff was so good that it nearly gifted the Red Sox a run; Kyle Schwarber struck out to lead off the game, but reached first when Garcia’s cutter got past catcher Martín Maldonado for a wild pitch. Schwarber eventually reached third, but was stranded there.

While Garcia’s velocity was at new peaks, Sox starter Nate Eovaldi’s was diminished in the first inning. His fastball was at 95-96 m.p.h., down a click or two from its normal range, and the Astros came out swinging. Alex Bregman’s soft two-out liner made it through the left side of the infield for a single. Cleanup hitter Alvarez then unloaded on a curveball, sending a roof-scraper to deep right-center.

Advertisement

While his 409-foot drive would have been out of almost any other part of Minute Maid, it descended on the track in the deepest reaches of the park. Kiké Hernández ran a mile to reach the ball at the fence, but at the end of his trek, it clanged off the heel of his glove. Bregman scored from first on the RBI double.

That 1-0 advantage looked monumental given Garcia. The righthander, who usually sits around 93 mph, opted for high-octane gas in Game 6, leaving the Sox somewhere between defensive and defenseless. Garcia cruised through five no-hit innings on 96-97 mph fastballs and a wipeout cutter, in the process allowing just two runners — and none past first after Schwarber.

Garcia’s excellence left the Sox and Eovaldi in a position where they could permit the Astros no more runs. That created alarm when Houston opened the fourth with a single by Bregman and a double down the left-field line by Alvarez that put runners on second and third.

But with Minute Maid filled with ear-splitting anticipation, Eovaldi was undaunted. The righthander — whose first five playoff starts dating to 2018 had all resulted in Red Sox victories — calmly struck out Carlos Correa on a slider and Kyle Tucker on a curve. After an intentional walk to load the bases, he fanned Chas McCormick on another curveball.

Having stranded three runners with his first three strikeouts of the game, Eovaldi shouted on his way to the dugout, the equivalent of a backflip for a less modest pitcher.

Advertisement

Still, Eovaldi’s outing soon concluded. With the Red Sox ace already having gone through the Houston lineup six times in the series, manager Alex Cora summoned reliever Josh Taylor with one out and one on in the fifth, the first time in Eovaldi’s playoff career he did not complete five frames. Even so, the performance in the elimination game was impressive, with Eovaldi limiting the harm from five hits to one run over 4⅓ innings — a final line secured when Taylor recorded two outs to end the fifth.

In the rematch of Game 2 starters, it was Garcia who stood tallest. The 24-year-old carried his no-hitter into the sixth before finally showing signs of faltering in his third trip through the Sox lineup. Schwarber drilled a 96-mph fastball to deep left-center, tantalized by the proximity of the Crawford Boxes, but it descended just to the right of them for the second out of the inning.

One batter later, Hernández drilled a fastball to deep left-center. Like Schwarber’s shot, his smash high off the signage above the Sox bullpen was one of unfortunate placement, as it would’ve cleared the lower fence in deep left-center had it been slightly more to the right. Instead, it caromed off the Wall for a triple.

The first hit of the game allowed by Garcia was also the last, as Dusty Baker summoned righthander Phil Maton to end the threat. Maton did just that against Rafael Devers, getting a first-pitch pop-up to short.

Advertisement

The Astros secured an insurance run in the sixth when (who else?) Alvarez drilled a Taylor slider into the right-field corner for a leadoff triple. Tanner Houck came on and walked Correa to put runners on the corners. He then got a nearly perfect outcome — a bullet hit to Schwarber at first.

The first baseman short-hopped it, but stumbled. Alvarez initially held, but when Schwarber turned to make a lunging tag of Correa, the Astros slugger broke for home. Schwarber tagged Correa and stomped on first for a double play, but his throw home was late. Alvarez scored as Houston took a 2-0 lead.

Finally, the Red Sox seemed poised to break through in the seventh against Houston reliever Kendall Graveman. A one-out J.D. Martinez walk was followed by an Alex Verdugo chopper into right to put runners on the corners. But pinch-hitter Travis Shaw swung through a full-count fastball, and catcher Martín Maldonado cut down Verdugo on his attempted steal of second, a crushing inning-ending double play.

From there, Houston put the cherry on top in the eighth. Houck allowed singles to Michael Brantley and Alvarez, giving way to Adam Ottavino. After a Correa forceout, Kyle Tucker snuck a ball into the first row of the Crawford Boxes for a two-out, three-run homer.

The celebration was on in Houston. And the winter was on for the Red Sox.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.