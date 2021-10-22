They did just that, running away with a decisive 49-20 victory over the host Harbormen Friday night. Junior quarterback Matt Festa exploded for six touchdowns, including two to Madigan, and the No. 12 Dragons (5-1, 3-0 Patriot League) left no doubt against their rivals.

“We were just trying to keep it going,” senior captain Brady Madigan said.

HINGHAM — For as long as the current crop of Dragons have followed Duxbury football, they’ve seen the varsity team beat Hingham and win each league game every season without fail since 2007.

“We like to come out here and come away with a win,” Festa said. “It’s nice to do it with all the kids we’ve played with in the past and continue the tradition of beating Hingham.”

All six of Festa’s scores came in the first half – three in the air and three on the ground – as the Dragons scored 35 points in the second quarter to build a commanding 42-7 halftime lead. He finished the night an extremely efficient 13 for 14 for 225 passing yards and added six carries for 60 rushing yards.

Festa found Madigan for a 25-yard score early in the first, ran it in from 1 yard out on the first play of the second, and hit Madigan again for a 5-yard TD strike two minutes later. Madigan racked up seven catches for 137 yards on the night.

Hingham (4-3, 2-2 Patriot) sliced the deficit to 21-7 on a 24-yard delivery from Dylan Pierce to Gunnar Corey, but Festa added a 4-yard TD run, 5-yard pass to Chris Walsh, and 32-yard run down the sideline in the final five minutes.

“That doesn’t really happen too often,” Festa said of his final touchdown. “I kind of run like a 50-year-old man, so it was kind of fun to have a nice little run.”

The University of Maryland baseball commit was 11 for 12 for 183 yards in the air in the first half alone. Finn Carley intercepted a pass for the Dragons, and Tindell Frick, Delby Lemieux, and Campbell Pang were also active defensively as Duxbury surged ahead.

The second half was largely running time, as James Anderson scored from 10 yards out for the Dragons in the third and Will Griffin delivered from 9 and 2 yards in the fourth for the Harbormen.

