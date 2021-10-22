Coach Jim Girard’s team scored on its first six possessions to prompt a running clock before halftime, cruising to a 49-14 Dual County League victory for a 6-0 start to the season.

By the time quarterback Riley O’Connell’s missile landed in the hands of receiver Jack Napier for a 58-yard touchdown pass, it was clear that everything would fall into place perfectly for fifth-ranked Lincoln-Sudbury.

WAYLAND — About the only adversity the Lincoln-Sudbury football team faced Friday night was a third-and-6 call on its own 42-yard line on the opening drive against host Wayland..

“Once our offense gets going and once our defense figures out a few things, we have playmakers on both sides of the ball,” Girard said. “We saw that tonight and were able to get the ball first and make a big play.”

In addition to moving a step closer to its third straight Dual County League title, L-S took pride in its collaborative effort with host Wayland in raising awareness for domestic violence. The game was played in memory of Wayland alum Lauren Dunne Astley, a 2011 graduate of the school who was killed in a domestic violence incident shortly after graduation.

Girard, the defensive coordinator on Scott Parseghian’s staff at Wayland at the time, remains a guidance counselor at the school. Astley was one of his students.

“It’s good that we’re having games like this where we’re raising awareness for that,” said O’Connell, a senior captain. “It’s such a serious issue, especially at the high school age, that we need to really address and look at and do better.”

O’Connell completed 10 of 11 passes for 185 yards and three touchdown passes — all in the first half — and carried the ball three times for 58 yards and a rushing score. He threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Nolan O’Brien (four catches, 74 yards, interception on defense) and a second strike to Napier (four catches, 106 yards) from 22 yards out which made it 42-0 with 4:01 to go in the second quarter as the clock began to wind.

Thomas Dillon had 53 yards on just four carries for L-S, including a 7-yard rushing score, and Evan Munuz made his lone rushing attempt count for a 42-yard touchdown. Darius Braithwaite had the lone touchdown of the second half for L-S, a 62-yard burst late in the fourth quarter which pushed the team north of 400 yards of total offense.