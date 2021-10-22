On Friday afternoon, the team netted a long-awaited milestone: its first regular season title in the Cape Ann League.

Pentucket launched a field hockey program in the 1960s. Ruth Beaton has been at the helm of the program for 27 years.

Ranked 13th in the Globe Top 20, Pentucket rode goals from juniors Reese Gallant and Haley Dwight to a 2-0 win over Amesbury.

“We’re the little engine that could,” Beaton said after her squad improved to 15-1.

“We just keep getting it done.”

Home wins have looked a bit different for Pentucket this season. The team traditionally played on turf at Amesbury Sports Park, but with the area under construction, they were forced to move to a grass field outside The Donaghue School in Merrimac.

That didn’t stop Pentucket. Beaton has emphasized taking the season game by game. It’s helped a fast-paced squad with superb ball movement get to this moment.

“[I told them to] control the controllables and play one game at a time,” Beaton said.

The veteran coach said the achievement is a credit to this year’s squad, but one that echoes throughout Pentucket’s history. Players from an 0-15-3 team in the 1990s, as well as the first state tournament team, were in attendance on Friday. “It’s a collective [win],” Beaton said.

Barnstable 3, Monomoy 3 — Giana Mullins scored tying goal in the final five minutes, with Penny Baroni assisting, as host Barnstable (6-5-3) pulled out the Cape & Islands draw with the 11th-ranked Sharks (11-3-2). Reagan Hicks scored her 21st and 22nd goals of the season in the first quarter for the Red Hawks. Ryley King made a goal line save in the last two minutes for preserve the tie.

Braintree 3, Weymouth 0 — Bridget Lee scored two goals on a pair of assists from Maggie Burchill for the Wamps (8-7) during the Bay State Conference win.

Bourne 0, Westport 0 — Elizabeth Black was a force in net, racking up 19 saves to preserve a scoreless tie for the host Canalmen (3-10-3).

Brookline 2, Newton South — Sophomore Fiona Keetan-McGlinn and senior captain Alejandra Mineo-Levitsky each scored in a nonleague win for the Warriors (7-7).

Central Catholic 6, Lowell 0 — Senior Hayley Creegan scored twice, powering the Raiders (9-7) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win. Senior Brooke Jankowski, junior Fallon Barr, and freshman Kerri Finneran all contributed a goal and an assist.

Chelmsford 5, Methuen 0 — Ava Hubbard and Jill Martin each scored twice and Emily Stagnone netted a goal for the Lions (8-5-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Foxborough 3, Medfield 0 — Ella Campbell and Kate Collins (2) led the charge in a nonconference clash as Foxborough (10-6-0) earned the shutout victory.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 4, Framingham 1 — Reilly Walsh (2 goals, 1 assist) and Shannon Macleod (1 goal, 2 assists) powered the host Cougars (9-5-1) to the nonleague win.

Walpole 2, Westwood 0 — Jess Tosone and Elyse Scales scored in the nonleague home win for the top-ranked Porkers (14-0).

Watertown 5, Minnechaug 0 — Sophomore Molly Driscoll and senior Taylor Lambo each scored a pair of goals in the nonleague win for the sixth-ranked Raiders (16-0).

West Bridgewater 5, Brockton 1 — Junior Olivia Razza scored two goals to keep the Wildcats (9-2-3) undefeated in Southeast Conference play.

Westford 4, Waltham 1 — Senior captain Liv MacCormack, junior captain Erin Blatt, junior Maddie Haley and sophomore Jordan Bishop each scored for the Grey Ghosts (7-7-1) in the Dual County League victory.

Boys’ soccer

Arlington 3, Winchester 1 — Aidan Sheehan tallied a goal and two assists for the second-ranked Spy Ponders (11-0-4). Diego Barrientos also scored for Arlington in the Middlesex League clash.

Belmont Hill 3, Brooks 2 — Alex Vittal netted a pair of goals to send the Sextants (4-4-2) over Brooks in Independent School League play.

Dighton-Rehoboth 5, Diman 0 — Senior Marc Thaler scored twice with senior Reece Cordeiro assisting on both tallies in a nonleague win for the Falcons (14-1). Seniors Ian Papa and Kevin Smith and junior Nathaniel Wheeler all added a goal apiece.

Hingham 1, Plymouth North 0 — Aidan Brazel scored the winner for the fifth-ranked Harbormen (14-0-1) in the Patriot League win.

St. Mary’s 5, Arlington Catholic 0 — Kaya Jackson’s two goals powered the Spartans (7-7-2) to a Catholic Central League win.

Swampscott 4, Saugus 0 — Valerio Tatafiore provided a goal and two assists as the host Big Blue improved to 10-4-2 on the season.

Girls’ soccer

Arlington Catholic 2, Saint Joseph Prep 0 — Senior Izzy Marques and senior Shelley Donahue scored in a Catholic Central League win for the Cougars (7-9).

Bishop Feehan 3, Medway 1 — Sophomore Ava Graham pitched in with a goal and an assist in the nonleague win for the No. 2 Shamrocks (14-1-2).

Dighton-Rehoboth 1, Norton 0 — Senior Carleigh Hall scored the winner, getting her foot on a corner kick for her 12th goal of the season, propelling the Falcons (10-0-3) to a nonleague victory.

Hanover 3, Scituate 2 — Sophia Foley finished off a late corner kick from Molly McGlame to lift the visiting Hawks (13-3) to the Patriot League win. Caroline Walbridge and Sophia Foley also scored.

Hingham 3, Plymouth North 1 — Claire Murray scored twice and Sophie Reale tallied a goal and an assist for the top-ranked Harborwomen (14-0-1), who toppled the No. 16 Eagles (10-4-0).

Marshfield 5, Whitman-Hanson 0 — The host Rams (8-4-2) had five different scorers in the upset win, knocking off the 15th-ranked Panthers (10-5-1) in the Patriot League matchup.

Salem 1, Chelsea 0 — Sierra Clawson scored the lone goal of the match, lifting the Satchems (4-11) to a nonleague win.

Wakefield 5, Melrose 2 — Emma Shinney, Lily Duval, Caileigh Sweeney, Ashlee Purcell and Kayli Porter connected for goals as the Warriors (9-5-1) secured a state tournament berth with the Middlesex League win.

Winchester 3, Arlington 0 — Junior Tessa Geddes scored twice, leading No. 12 Winchester (12-2-2) to a Middlesex League Liberty Division victory.

Girls’ swimming

Andover 99, Chelmsford 87 — Maya Flatley won the 50- (25.66 seconds) and 100-yardfreestyles (56.81 seconds) and was on the winning 200 and 400 freerelay teams, helping lead the Warriors (8-2) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win. Claire Neilly championed the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke and was also on the 400 free relay team.

Girls’ volleyball

Andover 3, Winchester 1 — Marissa Kobelski registered 17 kills and 4 blocks for the Golden Warriors (13-4), and Ava Sipley added 25 assists during the nonleague win.

Billerica 3, Haverhill 1 — Stephanie Sardella notched 10 kills, Abby Downs delivered 9 kills, 17 digs, and 26 service receptions, Kailey Roche had 21 assists as the No. 12 Indians (16-2) clinched a share of the Merrimack Valley Small title with Haverhill.

Dartmouth 3, Case 1 — Ava Crane registered a career-high 21 kills to go with 20 digs, 10 service points and 7 aces to power the No. 19 Indians (11-2) to victory at home. Lauren Augusto tallied a personal-best 43 assists along with 13 service points, nine digs and three aces.

Hopkinton 3, Ashland 0 — The top-ranked Hillers (18-0) clinched the Tri-Valley League title with a dominant league win. Senior setter Cathryn Leighton notched 30 assists, senior middle Kate Powers added nine kills and senior libero Sam Berenson contributed 16 digs and four aces.

Ipswich 3, Marblehead 2 — Claire O’Flynn (10 kills, 2 blocks), Tess O’Flynn (13 digs, 17 assists) and Grace Sorenson (11 kills, 14 digs) were among the catalysts in the nonleague home win for the Tigers (14-1).

Whitman-Hanson 3, Duxbury 2 — The 15th-ranked Dragons (14-2) were dealt their second loss with W-H freshman Caroline Gray tallying a career-high 46 assists in the five-set victory for the Panthers (12-5). Senior captain Lily Welch registered 15 kills for the hosts.

Colin Bannen, Cam Kerry, Ethan McDowell, Steve Sousa, and AJ Traub contributed to this story.