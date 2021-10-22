The Red Sox will need to get the bats going if they want to keep their season alive. They’ve scored just three runs while losing the last two games to the Astros and now face a 3-2 deficit as the American League Championship Series shifts back to Houston.
Nate Eovaldi will be on the mound as the Sox look to force a Game 7.
Lineups
RED SOX: TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75 ERA)
ASTROS: TBA
Pitching: RHP Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.48 ERA)
Time: 8:08 p.m.
TV, radio: FS1, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Garcia: Xander Bogaerts 0-3, Rafael Devers 0-3, Kiké Hernández 0-2, J.D. Martinez 0-3, Hunter Renfroe 1-3, Danny Santana 1-3, Alex Verdugo 2-3, Christian Vázquez 1-3.
Astros vs. Eovaldi: Jose Altuve 6-19, Yordan Alvarez 2-2, Michael Brantley 2-10, Alex Bregman 3-6, Carlos Correa 5-16, Aledmys Díaz 0-1, Yuli Gurriel 1-6, Martín Maldonado 2-4, Kyle Tucker 1-3.
Stat of the day: This postseason, the Sox are 6-1 when scoring at least four runs, and 0-3 when not.
Notes: Eovaldi allowed three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 9-5 win in Game 2 … Garcia exited Game 2 after experiencing discomfort in his right knee … The Astros have totaled 18 runs on 23 hits over the last two games, while the Red Sox have mustered just three and eight, respectively. The Astros are 22 for 101 (.218), while the Sox are 23 for 101 (.228) when there’s no one on the base paths.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.