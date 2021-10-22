The Red Sox are back in Houston for Game 6 of the ALCS, and if they want a shot at the World Series, they must find a way to beat the Astros.

With a 3-2 lead after crushing Boston in Games 4 and 5 at Fenway Park, the Astros are riding with momentum. They scored 18 runs in Games 4 and 5, while the Red Sox managed just three.

Nate Eovaldi is on the mound for Boston; Luis Garcia is pitching for Houston.