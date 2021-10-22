fb-pixel Skip to main content

The Red Sox are back in Houston for Game 6 of the ALCS, and if they want a shot at the World Series, they must find a way to beat the Astros.

With a 3-2 lead after crushing Boston in Games 4 and 5 at Fenway Park, the Astros are riding with momentum. They scored 18 runs in Games 4 and 5, while the Red Sox managed just three.

Nate Eovaldi is on the mound for Boston; Luis Garcia is pitching for Houston.

First pitch is 8:08 p.m. You can watch on Fox Sports 1 and listen on WEEI (93.7 in the Boston area).

Advertisement

Click here to refresh.

See more Red Sox stories

Pregame scenes at the ballpark — 6:20 p.m.

Observations from Minute Maid Park — 6:20 p.m.

Peter Abraham is one of five Globe reporters at Minute Maid Park to cover Game 6 for the Globe.

Lineups — 6:14 p.m.

RED SOX: Schwarber 1B, Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Martinez DH, Verdugo LF, Arroyo 2B, Renfroe RF, Plawecki C.

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75 ERA)

ASTROS: Altuve 2B, Brantley LF, Bregman 3B, Alvarez DH, Correa SS, Tucker RF, Gurriel 1B, McCormick CF, Maldonado C.

Pitching: RHP Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.48 ERA)

Here is Andrew Mahoney’s full preview of Game 6.

Pregame reading — 5:44 p.m.

A few suggestions:

• Tara Sullivan: From a Carlton Fisk home run to Curt Schilling’s bloody sock, Game 6 has a unique place in Red Sox lore

• Alex Speier: The objective for chess-playing Red Sox relievers: Hold the opponent in check

• Michael Silverman: Hunter Renfroe’s struggles in the postseason are glaring, but Alex Cora is sticking with him

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

Boston Globe video