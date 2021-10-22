The Red Sox are back in Houston for Game 6 of the ALCS, and if they want a shot at the World Series, they must find a way to beat the Astros.
With a 3-2 lead after crushing Boston in Games 4 and 5 at Fenway Park, the Astros are riding with momentum. They scored 18 runs in Games 4 and 5, while the Red Sox managed just three.
Nate Eovaldi is on the mound for Boston; Luis Garcia is pitching for Houston.
First pitch is 8:08 p.m. You can watch on Fox Sports 1 and listen on WEEI (93.7 in the Boston area).
Pregame scenes at the ballpark — 6:20 p.m.
Minute Maid Park at the moment pic.twitter.com/eOpZxMjlaV— Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 22, 2021
Ron Roenicke is here. Sayin hello to Chaim Bloom, Brian O’Halloran, Eddie Romero, and Raquel Ferreira pic.twitter.com/S0rbbUlCd2— Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 22, 2021
Roenicke - who is on assignment as a Dodgers scout - said hello to Alex Cora pic.twitter.com/LjpzD3UB1s— Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 22, 2021
Guess who’s throwing out the first pitches tonight? pic.twitter.com/mfmFevUgmc— Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) October 22, 2021
Observations from Minute Maid Park — 6:20 p.m.
Peter Abraham is one of five Globe reporters at Minute Maid Park to cover Game 6 for the Globe.
* Astros first 3 games: 13 runs, 22x97 (.227), 22 K, 6 BB, 3x12 RISP. Last 2 games: 23x76 (.303), 16 K, 11 BB, 11x24 RISP.— Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 22, 2021
* Sox last two games: 8x61 (.131), 5 XBH, 15 K, 8 BB.
* Renfroe in the ALCS: 1x14, 7 K, 2 GIDP.
* Hernández hasn't scored or driven in a run since Game 2.
Lineups — 6:14 p.m.
RED SOX: Schwarber 1B, Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Martinez DH, Verdugo LF, Arroyo 2B, Renfroe RF, Plawecki C.
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75 ERA)
ASTROS: Altuve 2B, Brantley LF, Bregman 3B, Alvarez DH, Correa SS, Tucker RF, Gurriel 1B, McCormick CF, Maldonado C.
Pitching: RHP Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.48 ERA)
