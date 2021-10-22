The TV broadcast of Game 5 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Astros featured a loud, clear whistle at Fenway Park just before Yordan Alvarez drilled an opposite-field homer off of a Chris Sale fastball. Given the timing of the whistle and the espionage histories of both teams, the proximity of the noise and homer went viral during Thursday’s off-day. But Red Sox manager Alex Cora and pitching coach Dave Bush dismissed any concerns that there might be illegal electronic sign-stealing.

Alex Cora greets his former bench coach and managerial predecessor Ron Roenicke on Friday at Minute Maid Park. Roenicke was in Houston as part of his role in the advance scouting department for the Dodgers.

It’s not illegal to steal signs so long as it is done by sight from the field level — whether by players on the field or the dugout — and without electronic devices. The Red Sox and Astros, however, were both penalized by MLB for using electronic devices to steal signs in both 2017 and 2018.

The Red Sox were found to have used the video replay monitors to decode signs being offered by catchers. The Astros engaged both in that practice and a more egregious rules violation, using a closed-circuit camera in center field to steal signs and communicate them to batters by banging trash cans.

But Cora didn’t think the whistle in Game 5 was indicative of anything other than on-field efforts to steal signs, a practice in which teams invest considerable time and advance scouting resources.

“I heard about [the whistle],” said Cora. “It’s not about technology or other stuff. There’s stuff that happens on the field that you have to be guarded, the same way teams, they play defense against us [and] we play defense against other teams. It’s not only against [the Astros]. We did it against the Yankees. We did it against the Rays. If we get a chance, we’ll do it against the Dodgers or the Braves.

“That’s the nature of the playoffs. There’s a lot of people locked in now from coaches to players. It’s the nature of the game. We were prepared for [the possibility of sign-stealing from the field]. The [electronic sign-stealing], I think MLB has done an amazing job monitoring everything and being on top of it. So we will leave it to them.”

Bush said pitch-tipping is an even larger concern, with a need for constant vigilance about whether pitchers are doing anything — glove-positioning, tilt of the neck, hand placement in the glove, rhythm, or countless other gestures — to give away their pitch selection. Bush said that pitchers often discover that they tip their pitches once they graduate from the minors to the big leagues. The pitching coach spends time after every pitcher’s outing looking to see if he can identify any physical cues his pitchers might be offering other teams about what they’re throwing.

“It’s become a big part of the game,” said Bush. “Players are much more adept at picking up small things that pitchers are doing. It’s been a big issue. … Players and coaches have begun so much better at looking for those things last couple years.”

Bush didn’t consider the possibility of pitch-tipping to be a primary factor in the Alvarez homer. Instead, he pointed to Sale badly missing his location. What was supposed to be a fastball on the hands was instead middle-away.

Moreover, Sale threw Alvarez almost nothing but fastballs in his three plate appearances. A whistle wasn’t necessary for the slugger to know what was coming.

Bush wasn’t concerned that Sale had been tipping, but he’ll keep looking.

“It’s a constant theme,” he said.

A familiar face in town

Prior to Game 5, Red Sox players, executives, and coaches streamed into the stands by the third-base dugout. Members of the team including Cora, Xander Bogaerts, and Christian Vázquez were thrilled to see Ron Roenicke — the team’s manager in 2020, and previously the bench coach under Cora in 2018-19.

“To see smiling faces like that when people want to see you, it’s pretty cool,” said Roenicke.

Roenicke, a special assistant in the Dodgers front office, was in Houston as part of LA’s advance scouting team. But members of the Sox made clear that Roenicke had a hand in getting this year’s team to the ALCS.

“We were all so impressed by the job he did,” said chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “I told him that [when the team decided not to bring him back] and I told him a couple times this year, as we’ve stayed in touch. What has happened this year would not be happening if not for what he did last year.”

While he was in Minute Maid Park on a work assignment, the visit afforded Roenicke a chance to see how much the Red Sox appreciated him, particularly his role in the uniquely challenging circumstances of the pandemic-compressed campaign.

“Persevered. That’s what it felt like,” Roenicke said of his 2020 job. “I did what I thought the organization needed to get through last season. I’m fine with what I did. I don’t feel like I did a bad job and that’s why I’m not back. I think Chaim should have the choice of the manager he knows he’s going to be with. Alex is a great manager. I think to bring him back, I think that should be his choice.”

Roenicke has been able to split the year between front office responsibilities, time in uniform, and spending time at home with his granddaughter. It’s the first time since 1990 that he hasn’t been in uniform for a full season. But he’s excited about the role he could potentially play should the Dodgers advance past Atlanta in the NLCS and face the Sox in the World Series.

“I know a couple of [the Red Sox],” he grinned.

Hunting in new places

The Red Sox restructured the bottom of their lineup for Game 6. Hunter Renfroe (1-for-14 with 7 strikeouts in the ALCS) was dropped from sixth to eighth. J.D. Martinez (who’d batted sixth against righties) moved up to fifth, while Alex Verdugo occupied the six-hole, and Christian Arroyo moved up from ninth to seventh . . . Hirokazu Sawamura was dealing with some mild right hamstring discomfort, but the Red Sox deemed him healthy enough to stay on the roster . . . Kyle Schwarber, now playfully called “Kyle from Waltham” thanks both to a popular podcast and his near-instant popularity in the region following his arrival in a trade on July 29, donated pizzas to the Waltham fire and police departments through his “Schwarber’s Neighborhood Heroes” charity.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.