The senior totaled five touchdowns in the first half Friday night at Manning Field, leading Milton to an emphatic 47-8 victory over host Lynn Classical.

As it turns out, the Wildcats and their third-year starting quarterback, Chase Vaughan, are quite comfortable in a tough environment.

LYNN — With the first statewide tournament in MIAA history two weeks away, Milton coach Steve Dembowski embraced the opportunity to get his players outside of their comfort zone with a nonleague road test.

“I wanted to find a competitive game in Week 7 and take the trip up here and talk to my kids about [Lynn legend] Harry Agganis and the Manning Field tradition,” Dembowski said.

“I wanted to get on a long bus ride, because that could happen in the [statewide] tournament. The traffic did exactly what I thought it would. It made us late, and I wouldn’t say we were particularly sharp early, but everything kind of went right for us tonight.”

Milton (6-1) scored touchdowns on six consecutive possessions to open the game. Vaughan (11-for-15 passing, 209 yards, 3 TDs) hit Luke Samman for a 63-yard touchdown on a well-designed screen, then Amari Marsman rushed for a 7-yard score after Classical fumbled the ensuing kickoff. Vaughan added touchdown runs of 3 and 7 yards, and hit Shane Olsen for a 20-yard touchdown before capping the half with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Marsman.

“I’m kind of shocked how easily we were able to put the ball in the end zone,” Dembowski said. “But we have good players and we executed well.”

Rams sophomore quarterback Brian Vaughan rushed for 132 yards and a 10-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but was held to 12 yards passing through the first three frames.

John Nasky (right) and Lynn Classical struggled to get much going against Amari Marsman and the Milton defense. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Since Classical (4-3) came into the contest ranked 16th in Division 1 under the new power ratings system, the blowout win provides a serious boost for Milton’s rating. The Wildcats entered the night ranked fifth in Division 3.

Junior Owen McHugh, who set up Milton’s third score with an interception at midfield in the first quarter, took over under center in the second half and provided a 37-yard touchdown strike to Dillon MacKenzie to make it seven consecutive touchdown drives for the Wildcats.

Now the Wildcats look ahead to their regular-season finale against Natick next Friday at home. They are on their way to another Bay State Herget Division title, but Vaughan and Co. have bigger goals on their mind.

“Next week is senior night and that’s a tough game, Natick is always a great program,” Vaughan said. “But if we can take care of that it means more home games in the tournament, so that’s exciting.”

“If we prepare properly, no matter who is on the other side of the ball come playoffs, we’ll take care of business.”