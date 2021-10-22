▪ Tatum was coming off a miserable 7-for-30 shooting night in the season opener, which he mostly brushed off as just a hiccup. Then his first 3-pointer Friday caromed off the side of the backboard, and his first free throw was short. But he regained his All-Star form over the rest of the first half. He hit a 3-pointer, scored inside, hit another 3, and then drained a signature fadeaway during one strong first-quarter stretch.

Scottie Barnes, the fourth overall pick in this summer’s NBA Draft, scored 25 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 115-83 win over the Celtics in the regular-season home opener Friday night.

▪ Al Horford returned after missing two weeks because he contracted COVID-19. His playing time was expected to be limited but he made the most of his first-half opportunity, registering four blocked shots along with 4 points and seven rebounds. Horford and Robert Williams were paired in the starting lineup, giving Boston an elite rim-protecting tandem.

▪ Boston had eight blocked shots in the first half and held Toronto to 35.1 percent shooting. But the Raptors took a 51-47 lead anyway, in large part because Boston had trouble gobbling up missed shots. Toronto had 15 offensive rebounds in the first half, compared to just three for the Celtics.

▪ It’s clear the Celtics’ defense remains a work in progress, but it was particularly glaring in the third quarter, as Toronto got one easy chance after another at the rim. On one play, Scottie Barnes grabbed a rebound and dribbled the length of the court without resistance before putting in an easy layup.

▪ The Celtics’ absences during the preseason denied coach Ime Udoka the opportunity to experiment with lineups and rotations, so that remains a work in progress. He went to one unusual all-bench group to end the first quarter: Payton Pritchard, Josh Richardson, Grant Williams, Dennis Schröder, and Romeo Langford.

Brad Stevens typically preferred to keep either Tatum or Brown on the court, and this unit did not include a traditional center, which turned out to be an issue given Boston’s rebounding problems. Enes Kanter is one of Boston’s best rebounders but did not play in the first half.

▪ Boston looked to post up Raptors guard Fred VanVleet several times in the first half, with Tatum and Marcus Smart among those taking chances. But the 6-foot guard mostly held his ground.

▪ The Celtics sliced a 10-point deficit to 4 by halftime thanks to a 7-point flurry by Robert Williams. Two of his dunks came on passes from Schröder. Schröder has a dependable floater that defenses will need to account for, so there will be lob opportunities when he shares the floor with Williams.

▪ Jay;en Brown erupted for 20 points in the first quarter against the Knicks, sparking a career-high 46-point performance. He struggled in the first half Friday, however, with just 3 points on 1-of-4 shooting. Then he started the third quarter by missing three 3-pointers in a row.

