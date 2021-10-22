It was one of the signature plays of Seymour’s eight seasons in New England. Not only did it encapsulate his skill set, it featured some of the best Patriots from that era, with Ty Law and Rodney Harrison providing a Patriots Hall of Fame escort.

Inevitably, the clip of his memorable 68-yard scoop-and-score popped on the screen. It came in 2004 in Buffalo when Tedy Bruschi crashed into Bills quarterback Drew Bledsoe , knocking the ball loose. Seymour corralled the loose piggy and sprinted like a tailback to the end zone, scoring one of the longest touchdowns ever by a defensive lineman.

FOXBOROUGH — Richard Seymour was back in town Thursday night to prepare for Saturday’s induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame, and he took time to watch some of his career highlights with his children.

“I’m glad Bruschi stripped it out on Bledsoe, and I was just able to rumble,” Seymour said with a smile Friday, just after putting on his new red blazer. “I guess I had a little bit of speed.”

He had a lot more than a little bit of speed.

“Richard was a tremendous player. He had a tremendous skill set,” coach Bill Belichick said. “He had great length. Explosive. Very quick for his size. He could do everything.”

The 6-foot-6-inch, 317-pound Seymour instantly became the centerpiece of the front seven when he arrived from Georgia as the sixth overall pick in 2001.

He played everywhere along the defensive line and created mismatches and havoc every step of the way. He collected 39 of his 57.5 career sacks during his time in New England, which included three Super Bowl victories.

“He was a tough matchup for the interior linemen,” said Belichick. “He could win with speed, and against some of the quicker guys, he could win with power. Richard was very smart and had good awareness. He was a good situational player and certainly helped our linebackers a lot because he was either able to get penetration or able to draw blockers and tie up blockers that couldn’t get to the second level on some of our off-the-ball players.

“He was a very disruptive force.”

And not just on defense. Seymour was a core special teamer who excelled in space — rare for a player of his size.

“He was good in the kicking game. Played on the punt return and had some big plays for us,” said Belichick. “Going back to ‘01, like Troy [Brown’s] punt return against Cleveland. He had a huge block on that. He was an excellent field goal blocker.

“He had a lot of roles. He played in a lot of different situations. We won a lot of games with him. He was a great player. He certainly deserves to be in the Patriots Hall of Fame and the NFL Hall of Fame. Hopefully, that’ll be coming shortly for him as well.”

Seymour has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame the last two years and has to be considered one of the favorites to get the gold jacket call this February.

Seymour, who said he likes to give the fans a hard time about this honor being “overdue,” was clearly excited about the weekend as he talked about some of his achievements.

“I think, obviously, being a member of the All-Decade Team, All-Pros, and that sort of thing, but at the end of the day, I think you reflect on the Super Bowls,” he said. “And those are some of the most meaningful moments just because you know what the journey was and you know what that meant.”

Seymour played his final four seasons with the Raiders after being traded just before the 2009 season. He prefers not to look at it as a bitter departure.

“I talked to Al Davis, and Al Davis said he traded for me, so that’s how you look at it,” he said. “My time here, I enjoyed my time here — a lot of great memories. You think about my teammates, colleagues, family, the organization, what we accomplished, those memories, the things that we experienced together, those will never be taken away.”

Seymour and the late Tracy Sormanti will be enshrined during a ceremony Saturday at Patriot Place that begins at 3 p.m. and is open to the public.

Sormanti was the franchise’s longtime cheerleading director who died last year following a three-year battle with multiple myeloma. She was 58.

Sormanti joined the organization as a cheerleader in 1983. She took over the squad in 1994.

Bryant gets his shot

Myles Bryant could be in line for a big role in Sunday’s game against the Jets after the Patriots ruled out cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (shoulder) and Shaun Wade (concussion).

Bryant is a candidate to step in at slot corner for Jones and feels he can bring “an edge” to the secondary. The second-year player, who was promoted from the practice squad this week, said he plays with a “chip on my shoulder” and is ready to fill in wherever needed.

“Coming into the system, the goal was really just to learn every position I could, because I know how valuable versatility is,” Bryant said. “Being able to play safety, the star position, corner, just being able to learn all those positions has put myself and pretty much a bunch of guys in a good spot, in a good role. So, if somebody goes down, I’m able to step in.”

Hightower questionable

Dont’a Hightower did not practice Friday as he deals with elbow and ankle injuries. He also missed Wednesday’s practice but was out there Thursday in a limited capacity. Nose tackle Davon Godchaux (finger) missed his third straight practice. Both players are questionable for Sunday.

A dozen Patriots were classified as limited/questionable on the final participation report of the week: linebackers Kyle Van Noy (groin), Josh Uche (shoulder), Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), and Brandon King (thigh); defensive linemen Deatrich Wise (knee) and Christian Barmore (shoulder); safeties Adrian Phillips (back) and Kyle Dugger (knee); cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring); running back Brandon Bolden (thigh); guard Shaq Mason (abdomen); and kicker Nick Folk (left knee).

For the Jets, linebacker C.J. Mosley, the club’s leading tackler (45), missed his third straight practice with a hamstring injury and is doubtful. Tight end Tyler Kroft (back) is out.

