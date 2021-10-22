Brian Gallagher punched in a 2-point conversion that sealed the win in double-overtime, shocking the Spartans (6-1), who were ranked first in the Globe’s Division 6 statewide power rankings.

The Cardinals, who entered the Catholic Central League matchup winless in six games — including a season-opening 42-8 loss at St. Mary’s — seized their first victory in dramatic fashion in Brockton.

Junior quarterback Jack Duffy was the star of the night, rushing for three touchdowns. One was a tying 50-yard scamper in the fourth quarter after a passing play broke down; he scored from 5 yards out in the second overtime. He also spearheaded the defense at linebacker and made two extra point kicks.

Advertisement

“He’s one of the toughest football players I’ve ever coached,” Chace said.

The Cardinals were crushed in their opener. But in the past few weeks, Spellman started to come together, even if it hadn’t yet reflected on the scoreboard.

St. Mary’s was minus standout back David Brown (injury). Spellman’s defense made it even tougher on the opposition.

Chace said the win validates the new coaching staff’s efforts and a team that has trusted the process. “You’re 0-6, things aren’t going well . . . and they come in every day and work hard,” he said.

The Cardinals fed off of the momentum and energy from a loud student section. Chace believes the win is a building block for the football community. “It was great for the whole school,” he said.