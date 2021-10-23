The Chatham Harbormaster received a 911 call from the group at 9:14 a.m., after a plug failed and the boat began taking on water, said Deputy Harbormaster Jason Holm. While a patrol boat was en route , they were able to fire off a handheld flare and attract the attention of a nearby passenger vessel.

Four men on a fishing trip from New York were rescued 11 miles off the coast of Chatham Saturday morning when their boat began taking on water, officials said.

Their “ability ... to use their flares was pretty key in them getting the attention of another boat,” Holm said.

All of the boat’s occupants, four men and two dogs, made it aboard the other vessel safely “minutes before” their boat capsized, Holm said.

The harbormaster arrived on the scene at 9:50 a.m. and transferred everyone aboard to the patrol boat for evaluation. No one was injured in the incident, Holm said.

They “used their safety precautions well ... which was really key on their part,” he said, noting that all four men aboard were wearing life jackets.

