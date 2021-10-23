Lowell police received multiple calls for a shooting at 273 Barker Ave. around 6:16 p.m. Friday reporting shots fired and a person down, a police dispatcher said.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office is investigating after a 30-year-old man was fatally shot in Lowell Friday night, officials said.

The man, whose name was not released, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to an area hospital where he later died, prosecutors said.

No further information was immediately available .

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.