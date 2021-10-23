With 10 days to go until Election Day, mayoral contenders Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George dashed across the city to campaign events, forum discussions, and canvass kickoffs, often directing their final campaign pitches to the Black community. On Saturday morning, each city councilor held a high-energy meeting with Black supporters at stops along long a short stretch of Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan.

Boston residents began heading to the polls Saturday to vote early in a historic election that will name a woman mayor for the first time. Polling also opened on hotly contested races for city council and on ballot questions, including one that could change the way school committee members are chosen.

“With two women on the ballot, it’s very exciting,” said Joseph Oliver, a Hyde Park voter and Wu supporter, during that candidate’s visit to Brothers Deli and Restaurant on Blue Hill Avenue.

Essaibi George joined a small group of Haitian supporters around the corner at Le Foyer bakery, booming music played in the parking lot and an emcee chanted “AEG.”

A stretch of Blue Hill Avenue featured a sign-holding showdown between the two campaigns, with volunteers wearing Essaibi George’s bold pink T-shirts toting her signs just an intersection away from Wu’s fans holding purple signs.

“I love her,” said Essaibi George supporter Kyrone Beverly, who cheered for honks in the median while holding her campaign sign. “I believe that she’s the mayor that Boston needs.”

During the first hour of early voting, 25 voters cast ballots in a gymnasium inside the Boston Center for Youth Families building on Paris Street.

Among them were Lois and Tony Bartolomi, a couple in their 80s from Orient Heights, who didn’t want to wait until Election Day to vote because they might soon head to Florida.

“You don’t know what’s happening next week or next month. You come here while you’re healthy and you still got your brain together,” said Tony Bartolomi.

The couple said they are worried about drugs and the city’s supply of affordable housing, particularly for middle-income people in their age group.

“They don’t have anything for us. So we’ll end up heading for Florida in a couple of years,” Lois Bartolomi said.

Joseph McKenney, 83, pushed a walker to get himself to the East Boston polling station.

He said City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George got his vote for mayor.

“She’s a little more conservative than Miss Wu is,” McKenney said.

Catherine Halpin and Jackson Wild, a couple from Orient Heights, said they both voted for Wu.

“She’s the more progressive of the two candidates,” said Halpin, who said she is concerned about climate change and public transportation.

“I love [Wu’s] idea for a free T. I don’t know if that’s going to happen given the MBTA’s situation,” she said. “But I’m liking that she’s thinking of big solutions.”

Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin has urged voters who intend to vote by mail to return them before Tuesday, a full week before Election Day on Nov. 2. to be sure ballots arrive in time. Galvin had unsuccessfully proposed a three-day extension of time to count ballots that arrived after Election Day, if they were postmarked beforehand.

Ballots can be hand-delivered to ballot drop boxes provided by the city or to the voter’s local election office. Ballots can also be dropped off at early voting locations during early voting hours.

Voters who still haven’t returned their ballot by Election Day could vote in person at their polling place, rather than use their mail-in ballot.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert. Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia. Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.