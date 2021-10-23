MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old girl in early September, officials said.

The girl was allegedly assaulted by an unknown male at the Park Street station at 3 p.m. on Sept. 3, the Transit Police Department said in statement Friday.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who was wearing a green T-shirt, face mask and baseball cap at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the assault can call Transit Police criminal investigators at 617-222-1050. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can text a tip to 873873, the statement said.

