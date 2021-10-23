A 35-year-old Roxbury man was released on personal recognizance Friday following his arraignment in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on charges related to several instances of shoplifting, home burglaries, and larceny that were followed by sales of the stolen goods totaling more than $500,000 out of a Dorchester storefront, police said. Juan Marte-Nunez was arrested on a warrant around 12:30 p.m. Thursday while police executed a search warrant on the storefront at 485 Geneva Ave., police said in a statement. Police obtained the warrants after a long investigation related to the thefts and the resale of the stolen property, according to the statement. Marte-Nunez was charged with five conspiracy charges, seven counts of receiving stolen property, and three aggravated shoplifting charges, police said. Those charges may be expanded as the investigation continues. At his arraignment Friday, he was also ordered to stay away from any victims or witnesses and away from the Geneva Avenue storefront.

CHATHAM

4 men, 2 dogs rescued off coast

Four men on a fishing trip from New York were rescued 11 miles off the coast Saturday morning, after a plug failed and their vessel began taking on water, officials said. The town’s harbormaster received a 911 call from the group at 9:14 a.m. While a patrol boat was en route, the boaters were able to fire off a handheld flare and attract the attention of a nearby passenger vessel. Their “ability ... to use their flares was pretty key in them getting the attention of another boat,” said Deputy Harbormaster Jason Holm. All of the boat’s occupants, four men and two dogs, made it aboard the other vessel safely “minutes before” their boat capsized, Holm said. The harbormaster arrived on the scene at 9:50 a.m. and transferred everyone aboard to the patrol boat for evaluation. No one was injured in the incident, Holm said. They “used their safety precautions well ... which was really key on their part,” he said, noting that all four men aboard were wearing life jackets.

EVERETT/LOWELL

Fatal shooting investigations underway

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office is investigating unrelated fatal shootings that occurred in Everett and Lowell Friday night. In Everett, police responded around 8 p.m. to a report of shots fired near Second and Revere streets, prosecutors said in a statement Saturday. A short time later, police were called to CHA Everett Hospital, where a 20-year-old man had arrived with gunshot wounds. The man, who was from Randolph, was pronounced dead at the hospital. In Lowell, police received several 911 calls reporting shots fired near Barker Avenue around 6:15 p.m., prosecutors said in a separate statement. A 30-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. He was not immediately identified. Both shootings remain under investigation, Ryan’s office said.

PORTLAND, Maine

Atlantic mackerel fishing shut down

The federal government is shutting down the harvest of an important species of fish for the rest of the year because of concerns about overfishing. Fishermen from Maine to North Carolina commercially harvest Atlantic mackerel, which is used as food as well as bait. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it closed the fishery starting Oct. 15. NOAA said the most recent assessment of the species found that it is overfished and the level of overfishing has increased slightly. The agency said it’s implementing the new closure to slow down catch of the fish. Fishermen have usually caught between 10 million and 20 million pounds of Atlantic mackerel per year in recent years. The most productive states are Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Maine. (AP)

BURLINGTON, Vt.

Marathon returns after virus delay

The Vermont City Marathon will be held Sunday after being delayed because of the pandemic. This year’s race, which usually happens on Memorial Day, will be a half-marathon, the Burlington Free Press reported. The marathon is the state’s biggest sporting event, typically attracting 20,000 spectators, 1,500 volunteers, and 7,500 runners, the newspaper reported. This year, runners, volunteers, and staff must show proof of vaccination or test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the race. The pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon also returned this month after a 30-month absence for a smaller, socially distanced race. To reduce crowding, runners in Burlington will start in waves, three minutes apart. (AP)