A man was shot and killed in Everett Friday night, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
Everett police responded to the area of Second and Revere streets for a report of shots fired around 8 p.m., the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Not long after, officers were called to Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett, where a 20-year-old man had arrived with gunshot wounds, the statement said.
The man, whose name has not been released, was later pronounced dead at the hospital. A spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office said he was from Randolph.
The incident remains under investigation.
Advertisement
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.