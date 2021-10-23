A man was shot and killed in Everett Friday night, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

Everett police responded to the area of Second and Revere streets for a report of shots fired around 8 p.m., the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Not long after, officers were called to Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett, where a 20-year-old man had arrived with gunshot wounds, the statement said.