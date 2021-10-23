Three teens were seriously injured when their car went off the road and struck a tree in Medway near the Millis town line Saturday evening, police said.

Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, Medway Police Lieutenant William Kingsbury said in a telephone interview. Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, he said.

An off-duty police officer heard the crash on Causeway Street, which occurred at about 7:15 p.m., Kingsbury said.