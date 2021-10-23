Three teens were seriously injured when their car went off the road and struck a tree in Medway near the Millis town line Saturday evening, police said.
Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, Medway Police Lieutenant William Kingsbury said in a telephone interview. Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, he said.
An off-duty police officer heard the crash on Causeway Street, which occurred at about 7:15 p.m., Kingsbury said.
One of the teens was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center and the other two were taken via ambulance to the same hospital, Kingsbury said.
The incident remains under investigation by Medway police and detectives, Kingsbury said.
No further information was immediately available.
