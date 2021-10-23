The 56th Head of the Charles Regatta is underway, drawing athletes and fans to Boston for the races.
Participants in the regatta rowed upstream on a three-mile course on the Charles River. The festivities run from Friday to Sunday.
After being cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions last year, the sporting event brought out fans to watch the race the unfold. Here are some photos and videos from this year’s Head of the Charles.
Head of the Charles #wcvb pic.twitter.com/s1NHZZR7au— Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) October 23, 2021
The cowbells are back along with the scullers and spectators. First race underway in the 56th Head of the Charles. @HOCR #WCVB pic.twitter.com/ZJUrjDR0UZ— Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) October 22, 2021
