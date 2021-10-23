fb-pixel Skip to main content

The 56th Head of the Charles Regatta is underway, drawing athletes and fans to Boston for the races.

Participants in the regatta rowed upstream on a three-mile course on the Charles River. The festivities run from Friday to Sunday.

Related: A guide to the 2021 Head of the Charles, which expands to three days this year

After being cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions last year, the sporting event brought out fans to watch the race the unfold. Here are some photos and videos from this year’s Head of the Charles.

The crew from the Georgetown University Alumni raced against the crew from Buckingham Brown & Nichols (rear) during the Women’s Alumnae Eights on Saturday.
The crew from the Georgetown University Alumni raced against the crew from Buckingham Brown & Nichols (rear) during the Women’s Alumnae Eights on Saturday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Teams from the Men's Club Fours headed under the Weeks Footbridge towards the North Harvard Street Bridge on Saturday.
Teams from the Men's Club Fours headed under the Weeks Footbridge towards the North Harvard Street Bridge on Saturday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
The railing of the Weeks Footbridge framed the Riverside Boat Club crew in the Men's Club Four race on Saturday.
The railing of the Weeks Footbridge framed the Riverside Boat Club crew in the Men's Club Four race on Saturday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
A crowd watched from the Charles River greenway on Soldier’s Field Road as a team from the Women’s Club Eights headed to the starting line on Saturday.
A crowd watched from the Charles River greenway on Soldier’s Field Road as a team from the Women’s Club Eights headed to the starting line on Saturday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
The Harvard University Crew dressed in military camo during the Men's Club Eights on Saturday.
The Harvard University Crew dressed in military camo during the Men's Club Eights on Saturday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Spectators were jammed on the Weeks Footbridge over the Charles on Saturday.
Spectators were jammed on the Weeks Footbridge over the Charles on Saturday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
The Women’s Club Eights made their way down the Charles on Saturday.
The Women’s Club Eights made their way down the Charles on Saturday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
The Harvard Business School Boat Club were all dressed for business during the Men's Club Eights on Saturday.
The Harvard Business School Boat Club were all dressed for business during the Men's Club Eights on Saturday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Members of the Riverside Boat Club carried their oars to the boathouse as they docked at the Riverside Boat House after competing in the Men’s Club Eights on Saturday.
Members of the Riverside Boat Club carried their oars to the boathouse as they docked at the Riverside Boat House after competing in the Men’s Club Eights on Saturday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
The Dartmouth College Rowing team headed down the Charles during the Women’s Club Eights race on Saturday.
The Dartmouth College Rowing team headed down the Charles during the Women’s Club Eights race on Saturday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
The first day of race took place Friday morning during the Head of the Charles Regatta. The Women's Senior Master doubles 50+ headed down the river.
The first day of race took place Friday morning during the Head of the Charles Regatta. The Women's Senior Master doubles 50+ headed down the river. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Competitors in the Women's Grand Master Doubles 60+ headed down the Charles on Friday.
Competitors in the Women's Grand Master Doubles 60+ headed down the Charles on Friday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
A boat from the Women's Senior Master Doubles 50+ headed down the Charles on Friday.
A boat from the Women's Senior Master Doubles 50+ headed down the Charles on Friday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.