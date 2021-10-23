MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The largest county correctional facility in New Hampshire is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that recently released state data shows there are 120 cases within the Hillsborough County jail, plus six cases among staff. The jail in Manchester housed about 250 people last month. Most are now quarantining.

Last winter, 108 incarcerated people and about 40 staff tested positive there. The jail superintendent said the COVID vaccine was offered a few weeks ago, but only a dozen people got it.