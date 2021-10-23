While it is unclear what Attorney General Merrick Garland now will do, since unlike Donald Trump’s attorney general he is independent of the president, I was happy to see that nine Republican House members on Thursday (the House Select Committee’s vice chair Liz Cheney and Representatives Adam Kinzinger, Nancy Mace, Fred Upton, Peter Meijer, John Katko, Brian Fitzpatrick, Anthony Gonzalez, and Jaime Herrera Beutler) had the courage to place principle above party. They joined the Democratic majority in a 229-209 vote referring the criminal contempt of Congress charge against Steve Bannon. Representatives Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz’s bellicose rhetoric in opposition to the resolution was as it always has been — full of political diversion, in contrast to the facts, without constitutional grounding, and appealing to an audience of one, namely, Donald Trump. Until more Republicans are willing to stand up and denounce the “Big Lie,” our democratic republic remains in jeopardy.

Richard Cherwitz