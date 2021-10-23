In need of a win to snap a two-game losing streak, the Boston College football team stumbled again, falling, 28-14, to Louisville on the road on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles (4-3, 0-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) started strong, building a 7-0 edge on an 11-yard scamper from Alec Sinkfield. The Cardinals (4-3, 2-2) then ripped off 21 straight points to take a 21-7 halftime edge.