In need of a win to snap a two-game losing streak, the Boston College football team stumbled again, falling, 28-14, to Louisville on the road on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles (4-3, 0-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) started strong, building a 7-0 edge on an 11-yard scamper from Alec Sinkfield. The Cardinals (4-3, 2-2) then ripped off 21 straight points to take a 21-7 halftime edge.
After a scoreless third quarter, Jaelen Gill hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass from Dennis Grosel to make it 21-14 with 6:10 left. Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham scored his third rushing touchdown with 2:53 remaining to put the game away.
Advertisement
BC surrendered 331 rushing yards and lost despite causing four turnovers.
Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.