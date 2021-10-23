The Knights fielded 10 varsity runners for Saturday’s league meet, and all of them crossed the finish line with personal best times. Behind record-breaking performances from the top to the bottom of the roster, Catholic Memorial finished third in the conference with a total of 71 points.

One mile into the race, the two runners were side-by-side. This was the case again at the 2-mile marker and once again 2.5 miles into the 5K. Sullivan pulled away during the final stretch of the race and posted the winning, state-qualifying time of 15:49, two seconds ahead of Tuttle.

Christopher Sullivan came into the Catholic Conference Cross Country Classic at Franklin Park 4-1 in dual meets this season for Catholic Memorial with a rematch against St. John Prep’s Charlie Tuttle, his lone loss of the year, looming.

St. John’s Prep ran away with the team competition with 32 points, and BC High was in second place with 61 points. Prep’s Nathan Lopez (16:30), BC High’s William Locke (16:31), and Xaverian’s Tom Skerry (16:45) finished in the top five behind Sullivan and Tuttle.

Sullivan and the Knights are four weeks away from the state meet, and coach John Finn said the team has to focus on balance throughout the roster.

“There’s still a little bit too much of a gap between [Sullivan] and our fifth guy,” Finn said. “Even though everyone ran their personal best today, we need to close that gap so other teams don’t drop runners in between us and steal some places.”

Before the fall season Finn, an 1989 alumnus of Catholic Memorial, dusted off a training regimen that was used when he was a runner for the Knights. This program is part of the reason Sullivan and the rest of the team is making this late-season surge, setting up the Knights for a run at the state title.

“Workouts are going great,” Finn said. “They’re working together as a team, motivating each other. We finished third as a team, but probably this is our second-best finish in the last 15 years.”

Girls’ cross-country

Brooks 22, St. George’s 23 — Kata Clark won the 5K race and set a course record with the time of 20:54 for Brooks.

Boys’ soccer

Arlington Catholic 1, Matignon 0 — Senior Riley O’Keefe was assisted by classmate Alex Hananian to lift the host Cougars (2-14-0) to the Catholic Central win.

Billerica 2, Westford 0 — Brady Hunt’s free kick found the back of the net in the first half for Billerica (8-1-6), and Sebastian Miller added another goal in the second half of the nonleague shutout win.

Brookline 2, Waltham 0 — Senior Isaac Heffess scored a goal in the 70th minute to seal the nonleague win for the host Warriors (7-2-6).

Medford 3, Beverly 1 — Two goals from senior captain Rafael Gross powered the visiting Mustangs (11-0-4).

Millis 1, Mashpee 0 — Anthony Coutts scored the lone goal the visiting Mohawks (9-5-1) in the nonleague win.

Rivers 1, Milton Academy 0 — Senior captain Drew Stephens scored in the 32nd minute to move host Rivers (9-2-1, 8-1) into a share of first place with Milton Academy (10-2-1, 8-1) in the ISL.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 5, Xaverian 0 — Shane Fonseca started the scoring at 10:15, with Desmond O’Reilly assisting, and Adrian Sobczak tallied unassisted for a 2-0 first-half lead at 35:46. The No. 9 Pioneers (11-3-3) padded the margin in the second half for the Catholic Conference win.

Shawsheen 3, Greater Lawrence 0 — Junior Joe Woodward scored two goals for the third game in a row and freshman Niko Georgoulis dished three assists as the visiting Rams (7-3-5) picked up the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Sturgis East 3, Rising Tide Charter 1 — Alex Mendez scored two second-half goals to help the visiting Storm (7-5-3) secure a state tournament berth.

Field hockey

Andover 3, Lynnfield 0 — Emma Reilly had a goal and an assist in the nonleague win for the third-ranked Golden Warriors (15-0-1).

Bishop Feehan 3, St. Mary’s 0 — Kay Murphy potted a pair of goals and Cailin Lawlor scored once for the Shamrocks (11-1-14) in the Catholic Central League win. Feehan clinched the CCL title with the victory.

Bishop Fenwick 2, Bishop Stang 0 — Emma Perry and Rayne Millett each had a goal in the Catholic Central League win for the host Crusaders (11-2-3).

Girls’ soccer

Dexter Southfield 2, Brooks 1 — Senior Mallory Lucas scored the winner for Dexter Southfield (5-2-1) on a penalty kick.

Dighton-Rehoboth 1, Dartmouth 0 — Senior Carleigh Hall’s header off a corner kick in the 27th minute propelled the visiting Falcons (11-0-3) to the nonleague win.

Lynnfield 3, Wayland 0 — Freshmen Emma Rose, Clara Caufield, and sophomore Ally Sykes each had a goal as the visiting Pioneers moved to 9-4-4 with the nonleague win.

Masconomet 1, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — Lauren Boughner scored off a corner kick to put No. 6 Masconomet (14-2) ahead in the nonleague contest, with Marcy Clapp registering the shutout.

Nauset 4, Monomoy 0 — Brady Deschamps notched her eighth shutout of the season for the visiting Warriors (14-2) in the Cape & Islands League win.

St. Mary’s 2, Mystic Valley 1 — Bella Owumi and Chloe Puzzo scored to lift the Spartans (6-8-2) to the nonleague win.

Westford 2, Billerica 1 — Carly Davey drove home Izzy Doherty’s corner kick with seven minutes left to power the visiting Grey Ghosts (8-3-3) to the nonleague win.

Worcester Academy 3, Taft 0 — Senior Sheridan Brummett scored two goals for the Hilltoppers (10-1-1) in the victory.

Girls’ volleyball

Dartmouth 3, New Bedford 0 — Ava Crane (27 services points, 9 kills) broke the program record for aces in a game with 15 as the No. 3 Indians (13-2) cruised to the Southeast Conference win. Sorelle Lawton — who had 7 kills and 10 digs in the match — was the previous record holder with 13.

Melrose 3, Frontier 0 — Senior Elena Soukos led the seventh-ranked Red Raiders (16-1) with 14 kills.

