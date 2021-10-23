After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 MIAA Fall tournaments, including the state golf finals, the Division 1, 2, and 3 tournaments will make a triumphant return Monday and Tuesday (weather permitting).

The wait is finally almost over for the best high school golfers, and teams, in the Bay State.

Here’s a look.

Division 1

When: Monday, 9:15 a.m. shotgun start

Where: Wentworth Hills Country Club, Plainville

Course specs: Par 72; Slope: 128; Rating: 71.0; Yardage: 6,202

Scouting the course: Bruce Hamilton, an instructor at the Barrie Bruce Golf School located at Wentworth Hills, described the course as a “target type course.”

“It’s narrow and it’s not really a bomber course,” said Hamilton, also an assistant coach at King Philip, which plays its home matches at Wentworth. “I know our kids at KP don’t use their drivers much — you’re better off being straight than being long, because if you get off the fairway, you’re in trouble. There’s no forgiveness there.”

Hamilton said Wentworth favors players who are “good with their irons and know their yardages.” The course instructor believes Monday’s championship could come down to a key stretch of holes on the back nine, particularly a couple of par 4s that will dare players to drive.

His advice? Play it safe with your irons.

“The back nine has some par 4s that a player might decide to drive,” Hamilton said. “(Nos.) 13 and 14 are both very short par 4s but I don’t think the risk is worth the reward — there is just too much to risk on both rewards. There will be players that try it, though — I guarantee it — and they’re going to find out their ball is gone.”

Player perspective: After getting his first taste of Wentworth Hills during a pair of practice rounds this past week with his Xaverian teammates, Joey Lenane believes he’ll enter Monday’s state final with something greater than the momentum he garnered after capturing the Division 1 South individual title: He believes he has an edge.

“It’s definitely a huge advantage getting a couple practice rounds out there,” said Lenane, who led the Hawks to the South team title after shooting a 1-under-par 71 Tuesday at Acushnet. “I think it’s all going to come down to the course knowledge. I think that’s a huge advantage here. It doesn’t matter who is playing, you need to know this course to play well.”

When asked his first impression of the course, the two-time Globe All-Scholastic from Dedham quickly addressed the back nine stretch of par 4s that Hamilton said would be risky to drive.

“That four-hole stretch, 12 through 15, I think that’s either going to make or break the tournament because you can either make a lot of birdies or a lot of bogeys in that stretch,” Lenane said. “There are two really short par 4s that are drivable, but they are pretty risky to go for. I think some kids are going to go for it and it’s going to pay off, but most kids are going to go for it and it’s not going to pay off.”

Division 2

When: Monday, 9 a.m. shotgun start

Where: Sandy Burr Country Club, Wayland

Course Specs: Par 72; Slope: 127; Rating: 71.4; Yardage: 6,421

Pro insight: Brian Golden, director of golf at Sandy Burr, believes the championship will be decided by who can handle the Donald Ross-designed greens.

“The green speeds will be on the faster side and that’s going to be a challenge for players above the hole,” Golden said. “The shorter holes have a little more tree line to them and the longer holes are more open, but it’s really about putting the ball in the right spot and moreso navigating the areas around the greens.”

As for advice he would offer those playing Sandy Burr for the first time, Golden suggests competitors try not to be too aggressive.

“I’d say it to most people who play Donald Ross-designed greens: keep the ball below the hole,” Golden said. “That’s the best place to leave it and don’t get overly aggressive. It’s 6,400 yards — so if you get it 150 yards out, that isn’t that difficult for a longer hitter to somewhat mid-long hitter. The scoring chances will be out there.”

Player perspective: Among the teams that will enter Monday’s championship with limited experience at Sandy Burr is Old Rochester, the Division 2 South runner-up behind Bishop Stang.

Despite their unfamiliarity with the course, the Bulldogs are riding high after juniors Markus Pierre and Philip LeGassick shot matching 1-over-par 72s to finish in a four-way tie with Bishop Stang’s Redmond Podkowa and Nauset’s Jack Martin for medalist honors at the South qualifier, held Monday at Easton Country Club.

“It’s a new course, a new tournament and a new field, new players I’m playing against and we’re playing against as a team,” said Pierre, Old Rochester’s No. 1 player. “But at the same time, we know as a team we can compete and I know that I can compete, so there’s full confidence going into it.”

Pierre said the Bulldogs plan to play a practice round Sunday afternoon, noting the sneak peek will let him and his teammates know “where to miss.”

“The first two holes are par 5s, so maybe if they’re reachable, I want to see where to miss on my second shots,” Pierre said. “Getting to know the greens is important — the speed of the greens and some tricky pin locations.”

Division 3

When: Tuesday, 10 a.m. shotgun start

Where: Shining Rock Golf Course, Northbridge

Course Specs: Par 72; Slope: 131; Rating: 70.9; Yardage: 6,196

Pro insight: Shining Rock general manager Lou Papadellis said the course favors “a player who plays a lot of courses that have some tree-lined fairways that you can get into some trouble on the left and right.”

“A golfer who can hit it a little straighter can score here,” Papadellis said. “Holes 1 through 4 can be difficult — it’s hazards, it’s left and right and then these are some tough greens to putt.”

His advice? Use irons rather than drivers on the par 4s.

“The golfer who might be a long-ball hitter but it tends to go to the left or right, they might run into some trouble,” Papadellis said.

Player perspective: Sandwich, the Division 3 South champion, is among the teams scheduled to play a practice round Monday at Shining Rock ahead of Tuesday’s championship.

“We’re going to go out and see the parts of the course that we want to hit it, if there is any trouble, where to avoid and to really just get a basic understanding of the layout and of course the greens,” said Emma Abramson, the Blue Knights’ No. 1 player. “Putting wins you championships, so that’s going to be one of the most important things we see — the speed of the greens.”

Abramson, a sophomore, shot a 6-over-par 78 to tie Mashpee’s Jack Spencer for third place at the South sectional Monday at Foxborough Country Club. The returning Globe All-Scholastic said the key Tuesday will be whether the Blue Knights can stay mentally sharp.

“I think the most important thing when you’re ever competing in an event is the mental game,” Abramson said. “I think having great mental toughness on the golf course is what allows your game to play for itself. That’s what we all have to try do Tuesday — make sure we’re staying positive because everybody is going to have good and bad shots, it’s all about how we’ll recover.”