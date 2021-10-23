Jake Smith , who came in when starter Charles Dean was injured early in the game, threw two apparent game-winning passes in the third overtime for Harvard (5-1, 2-1) and ranked No. 16, only to have both wiped out.

Jacob Birmelin made a catch in the corner of the end zone in a fifth overtime and host Princeton defeated Harvard, 18-16, in an matchup of Ivy League unbeatens on Saturday, sending a homecoming crowd of some 10,000 streaming onto the field.

Advertisement

First, Smith’s 3-yard dart to Kim Wimberly over the middle was nullified when the officials realized they missed Princeton coach Bob Surace’s call for a timeout before the snap. This angered Crimson coach Tim Murphy who spiked his ballcap onto the field after a lengthy argument.

Still, Smith threw another apparent winner to B.J. Watson only to have that one wiped out by an offensive pass interference call. The third try, from the 18, was deflected by Princeton’s Jeremiah Tyler.

Regulation ended in a 13-13 tie. Princeton scored first in overtime when freshman Jeffrey Sexton kicked a 37-yard field goal after missing two in a row earlier in the game. He had previously been a perfect eight-for-eight.

Princeton’s Cole Smith threw four interceptions during the game and Harvard’s Smith threw two.

Florida State shreds UMass

Jordan Travis, Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward, D.J. Williams and Lawrance Toafili each had touchdown runs as Florida State routed UMass, 59-3, in Tallahassee.

Florida State got the job done, wasting little time putting away UMass. The Seminoles (3-4) wasted little time in putting away UMass, scoring on eight of their 10 drives to match a season high in points with 38 in the first half alone. After a tumultuous September, Florida State bounced back in October with wins over Syracuse, North Carolina and UMass, marking its first three-game winning streak since the end of the 2017 season.

Advertisement

Corbin ran for 127 yards on 11 carries, his fourth 100-yard rushing game this season. Travis ran for 78 yards on nine carries despite playing just a drive after halftime. Florida State ran for a season-high 365 yards, the sixth time this season the Seminoles have surpassed the 200-yard mark on the ground.

Jarvis Brownlee had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Jammie Robinson had an interception in the end zone. Cameron Carson made a 45-yard field-goal attempt for UMass (1-6) after Florida State fumbled the game-opening kickoff.

Ellis Merriweather was held to 1 rushing yard on 10 carries but had four receptions for 65 yards for UMass.

No. 3 Oklahoma rallies

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams threw two touchdown passes, ran 40-yards for a score on a pivotal fourth down and helped Oklahoma rally to beat Kansas, 35-23, in Lawrence, Kansas. The No. 3 Sooners (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) trailed by double figures on two occasions — including 10-0 at the half —-but outscored the Jayhawks 35-13 in the second half to win their 16th straight game. In his second start, Williams threw for 178 yards, ran for 70 and converted two key fourth downs, one with the long TD run midway through the fourth quarter to make it 28-17 and another when he pulled the ball away from teammate Kennedy Brooks, who appeared stopped behind the line . . . Arquon Bush intercepted a pass with 25 seconds left to help Cincinnati hold off Navy, 28-20, in Annapolis, Md. The No. 2 Bearcats (7-0, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) weren’t in significant danger until the final minute, when Navy scored to make it a one-score game and then recovered an onside kick with 48 seconds left. The Midshipmen (1-6, 1-4) didn’t do much with that final chance, though. Tai Lavatai’s third-down pass was picked off by Bush near the Cincinnati 45. Desmond Ridder threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns for the Bearcats . . . Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins combined for 229 yards rushing and four touchdowns, carrying Michigan past Northwestern, 33-7, in Ann Arbor, Mich. The No. 6 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) closed strong after a sluggish start, taking a three-point lead at halftime and outscoring the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) with 23 unanswered points in the first 16:40 of the second half. Corum finished with 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Haskins ran for 110 yards and two scores. Cade McNamara was 20 of 27 for 129 yards for the Wolverines . . . Sam Hartman threw for a career-high 458 yards and five touchdowns in a big-play display and ran for another score as No. 16 Wake Forest routed Army, 70-56, in a nonconference matchup in West Point, N.Y., to improve to 7-0. Hartman was unstoppable and rarely pressured, completing 23 of 29 passes and hitting touchdown passes of 41, 54 and two of 75 yards as he matched the Michie Stadium record for scoring passes . . . Garrett Shrader rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two, including one to Damien Alford with 19 seconds left, to lift Syracuse to a 41-36 victory over Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. The Orange (4-4, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored 14 points in the final 2:28 to snap a three-game losing streak. Shrader’s 45-yard scoring toss to Alford, who beat Virginia Tech’s Dorian Strong, was the difference . . . Sophomore quarterback K.J. Jefferson threw for a career-high four touchdowns, all coming before halftime, as Arkansas scored the first 45 points and defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 45-3, in Little Rock . . . Skylar Thompson passed for 296 yards and a 22-yard go-ahead touchdown to Deuce Vaughn in the fourth quarter and Kansas State came up with sacks on the final two plays to defeat host Texas Tech, 25-24, in Lubbock. The victory helped the Wildcats (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) snap an eight-game conference losing streak that dated back to last season.

Advertisement

Perry (5 TDs) rallies Brown

EJ Perry threw four touchdowns and his 30-yard scoring pass to a leaping Graham Walker with 29 seconds left lifted Brown to a 49-45 win over Cornell in Ithaca, N.Y., in an Ivy League matchup that produced a combined 1,081 yards total offense. Brown (2-4, 1-2 Ivy League) ended a three-game losing streak against Cornell (1-5, 0-3) and has won two of its last three games following a three-game skid to start the season. Perry overcame three interceptions to finish with 280 yards passing and 80 yards rushing with a score on the ground as the Bears scored three touchdowns in the final 7½ minutes . . . Davis Cheek completed 27 of 31 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns — including a 58-yarder to Bryson Daughtry on Elon’s second play from scrimmage — and ran for a score as the host Phoenix turned backed visiting New Hampshire, 24-10, in a CAA contest . . . Derek Robertson threw a touchdown pass, Jonny Messina kicked two field goals and Freddie Brock added a late scoring run to help Maine hold off host Albany, 19-16, in a Colonial Athletic Association contest. The Black Bears (3-4, 2-3) led 13-0 by the midway point of the second quarter when Messina sandwiched field goals covering 39 and 41 yards around Robertson’s 15-yard scoring strike to Steve Petrick.