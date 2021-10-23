Jones, the team’s top slot corner, was already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a shoulder injury, but he’ll now miss a minimum of three games. The Patriots visit the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8 and the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.

The Patriots’ secondary took a hit Saturday afternoon, when the team placed cornerback Jonathan Jones on injured reserve.

Through six games, Jones has been on the field for 54.2 percent of New England’s defensive snaps and 42.8 percent of thespecial teams snaps. He has recorded 20 tackles.

Safety Myles Bryant will now likely be in the mix. On Tuesday, the Patriots signed Bryant from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, bolstering their shaky depth in the defensive backfield. The 5-foot-9 Bryant was temporarily elevated to the active roster for Weeks 4 and 5, logging 20 snaps and two tackles.

“Myles is always ready to go,” coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday. “He’s a versatile player for us in the secondary. I’m sure he’ll be able to do a number of different things that we need by situation or maybe by game.”

Special teams ace Justin Bethel, who was thrown into action after Jones briefly exited with a ribs injury Sunday, could also be in for some snaps.

Third-year cornerback Joejuan Williams is another option, though he was a healthy scratch last week following a poor performance in Week 5 against the Houston Texans. Williams was benched in favor of Bryant after getting burned multiple times by Texans receivers.

Defensive back D’Angelo Ross could also get a look off the practice squad. The same goes for rookie Shaun Wade, who has been out of practice the past two weeks with a concussion.

On Saturday, the Patriots also temporarily elevated offensive lineman James Ferentz and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale from the practice squad. Ferentz has started the past two games at left guard, once as a COVID-19 replacement player and the other as a standard elevation. Sunday will mark the last time he is eligible to be temporarily activated this season.

Hefty fines levied from Patriots-Cowboys game

Multiple players incurred fines as a result of their actions in last Sunday’s Patriots-Cowboys game.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct for waving goodbye at Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills after his game-winning touchdown in overtime. There was no flag thrown because it was the final play of the game.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was fined $7,981 for unnecessary roughness. In the first quarter, Diggs was whistled for a 15-yard penalty after getting tied up with Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry and smacking him in the facemask.

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. was fined $20,600 for unnecessary roughness. He was flagged for a horse-collar tackle on Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s three-yard run in the second quarter. Wise has been whistled for unnecessary roughness twice this season.

Stephon Gilmore closer to playing for Panthers

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore practiced with his new team this week, but the Panthers did not activate him ahead of their game against the New York Giants this week. Gilmore started the season on the physically unable to perform list, which meant he had to be sidelined for the first six weeks. On Thursday, coach Matt Rhule said he would “love” to have Gilmore play Sunday but ultimately remained non-committal about his status . . . Several former Patriots attended retired defensive tackle Richard Seymour’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday afternoon. Among those in attendance were Troy Brown, Tedy Bruschi, Kevin Faulk, Jarvis Green, Dan Koppen, Willie McGinest, and Ty Warren. Coach Bill Belichick also spoke at the event, noting he hopes Seymour is also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. Seymour has fallen short the past three years as a finalist.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.