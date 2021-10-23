But the Revolution stormed into the lead in the overall standings as they went on a nine-game (8-0-1) unbeaten streak in July and August. And they held on to the top spot as the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders faltered. The Sounders’ 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday assured the Revolution of the Supporters’ Shield with three games remaining in the regular season.

At the start of the season, the Revolution set an ambitious goal: to win the Eastern Conference championship. There was no official mention of the Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the team with the best record, partly because the Revolution had never finished closer than within 5 points of taking the title.

The Supporters’ Shield is considered among the most coveted of MLS titles, ranking behind the MLS Cup in prestige, and also guaranteeing home-field advantage through the postseason, plus a berth in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The shield will be presented by official supporters’ groups the Midnight Riders and the Rebellion after the season finale against Inter Miami on Nov. 7.

Only seven teams have won the Supporters’ Shield and gone on to win the MLS Cup, two coached by the Revolution’s Bruce Arena (D.C. United in 1997, Los Angeles Galaxy in 2011). Since 2011, only Toronto FC has won the Supporters’ Shield-MLS Cup double.

“I don’t think we should be satisfied with just winning Supporters’ Shield,” Revolution forward Teal Bunbury said. “There’s been teams in the past who have gotten to the end of the season, won Supporters’ Shield, and kind of fizzled out in the playoffs. We definitely don’t want to be a team like that. That’s our goal now to win it, but our focus is the MLS Cup.”

In recent seasons, teams have not played a balanced schedule, because of expansion to 27 teams, plus pandemic travel restrictions.

“I think it is an odd season where you’re playing, obviously, your conference multiple times,” Bunbury said. “It’s challenging in that aspect, where you know you’re going to be playing the same team a bunch of times in both conferences. I mean, it’s tough to do. To be the most consistent team throughout a season and to have the most points at the end of the year, I think that’s an amazing accomplishment, regardless of if you’re just playing your conference or not.”

Their standing is secure, but the Revolution (21-4-6, 69 points) are chasing league records for wins (22) and points (72), and Arena is one game away from Sigi Schmid’s mark of 240 career victories.

“I don’t think we’re a team that’s all too interested in records and breaking records,” Bunbury said. “And that doesn’t mean we’re not happy when we might break a record or anything like that, but all we want to do is win games, we want to win trophies, and those to us are records that are the most important. Obviously, most wins for a coach or for a team is a great record to have the potential to beat, but we’re not thinking about those at all.”

The Revolution will not have another meaningful game until the postseason, their first game likely to be set in late November.

“We’ll pace ourselves, for sure,” defender Henry Kessler said. “We don’t want to do too much too early or not enough. We want to do just the right amount. I’m sure we’ll have some competitive games scheduled in between so we’re not just playing against ourselves the entire time. Really pacing ourselves is good. We’ve had a few breaks and I think we’ve done relatively well. This past one, a draw against Chicago, was not a perfect result, but I think we played pretty well. It’s something, for sure, we need to focus on but I think pacing ourselves is the main thing.”

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.