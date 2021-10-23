Coach Bill Belichick also spoke at the event, noting he hopes Seymour is also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

Seymour has fallen short the past three years as a finalist.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 317-pound Seymour was the centerpiece of the front seven when he arrived from Georgia as the sixth overall pick in 2001. He collected 39 of his 57.5 career sacks during his time in New England, which included three Super Bowl victories.

Seymour has been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame the last two years and has to be considered one of the favorites to get the gold golden jacket call this February.

Seymour, who said he likes to give the fans a hard time about this honor being “overdue,” was clearly excited about the weekend as he talked about some of his achievements this past week.

“I think, obviously, being a member of the All-Decade Team, All-Pros, and that sort of thing, but at the end of the day, I think you reflect on the Super Bowls,” he said. “And those are some of the most meaningful moments just because you know what the journey was and you know what that meant.”And so, like I said, it’s a tremendous honor. It’s a part of my legacy.’’

Seymour played his final four seasons with the Raiders after being traded just before the start of the 2009 season. He prefers not to look at it as a bitter departure.

Seymour was inducted along with the late Tracy Sormanti, who was the franchise’s longtime cheerleading director. She died last year following a three-year battle with multiple myeloma. She was 58.

Sormanti joined the organization as a cheerleader in 1983. She took over the squad in 1994.

