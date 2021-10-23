The visiting Flyers gained 57 yards on their first two plays, rushes by sophomore Ben Lincoln. The Raiders defense eventually stopped them for a turnover on downs, and the Wellesley offense scored with a three-play, 75-yard drive. Senior Sam Gear took a pass from Ferrara 51 yards for the early lead.

On a sunny afternoon, , with a large crowd at Hunnewell Field and many wearing pink to support breast cancer awareness, the Raiders (5-2, 3-1 Bay State Conference) jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

Junior quarterback Vincent Ferrara threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Louis Person rushed for a pair of second-half touchdowns Saturday as Wellesley dominated at home with a 35-12 victory over Framingham.

Advertisement

“You got two receivers running downfield, who are pretty fast,” Ferrara said. “It’s not that hard to get them the ball.”

Although senior quarterback Cody Coleman responded with a 46-yard rushing touchdown for Framingham (2-5, 2-1), it was all the Raiders defense allowed until the fourth quarter. Coleman finished with just 69 rushing yards for the game.

After the Raiders forced the Flyers to punt deep in their territory, setting up a short field, Ferrara hit senior Jack Poirier for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

“They had a great practice week. That’s number one,” Raiders coach Jesse Davis said. “We had our best week of practice . . . preparing for what we thought they were going to do.”

Junior Jacob Parker added a rushing touchdown in the second half, and the defense held the Flyers to just one fourth-quarter score. Sophomore Robby Broggi had an interception that was called back because of a roughing-the-passer penalty.

The second half for the Raiders was all about Person, as the senior recorded his third and fourth touchdowns of his high school career.

Advertisement

“Once Lou gets going, he’s a freight train,” Davis said. “It was good to feed him a little bit, it’s nice to see him with the football. We got a couple weapons in the backfield so it was good for Lou to get some time out there today and show what he can do.”

Most of Person’s team-leading 83 rushing yards came in the second half, and he engineered the final Raiders drive with three rushes for 44 yards.

“It was a big game for me. I wasn’t expecting it coming out,” he said.

Person said the team went out and bought a lot of paint for breast cancer awareness, and the game meant a lot to him because his father has cancer.

“It was really special,” he said. “That first [touchdown] was for him.”

BB&N 35, Nobles 0 — Ronan Hanafin returned a punt 65 yards for a score and caught a 45-yard touchdown pass for the Knights (5-0) in the Independent School League victory.

Brockton 25, New Bedford 0 — Jason Wonodi rushed for touchdowns of 15 and 69 yards and threw a 29-yard touchdown pass for the Boxers (2-5) in the Southeast Conference showdown.

Hamilton-Wenham 48, Triton 7 — Chris Domoracki rushed for three touchdowns and Markus Nordin reeled in touchdown passes of 66 and 42 yards for the host Generals (6-1) in the Cape Ann League victory.

Middlesex 31, Brooks 20 — Cam Fries was 13-for-18 passing for 183 yards and rushed for a pair of 1-yard scores for Middlesex (3-2) in the win. Bo Bensley scored a 37-yard rushing touchdown and ran for 101 yards on 18 carries in the Independent School League contest.

Advertisement

Northeast 40, Greater Lawrence 20 — Steve Donnelly (147 rushing yards) returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, one of five times he found the end zone for the Golden Knights (5-2). CJ Moriconi threw one of the touchdowns and rushed for three 2-point conversions during the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

St. George’s 42, Groton 14 — Alpha Barry put an exclamation mark on a four-touchdown performance with a 91-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter for St. George’s (4-1). Louis-David Pouliot tossed touchdowns of 49 and 35 yards to Barry, Bryce Ferrell returned another kick 81 yards for a touchdown, and Barry added two interceptions.

St. Sebastian’s 33, Roxbury Latin 0 — Andrew Hahm rushed for touchdowns of 2 and 14 yards, and Braeden Donovan tossed scoring passes of 8 and 65 yards to propel the Arrows (2-3) to the Independent School League win.

Thayer 20, Belmont Hill 7 — Grady Russo fired touchdown passes of 12, 31 and 36 yards for the visiting Tigers (2-3) in the Independent School League tilt.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.